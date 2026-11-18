DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- American scientist and engineer Jessica Green emphasised that human well-being and quality of life must be at the heart of architectural innovation during the second TED Talks session on the opening day of Dubai Future Week 2026.

Green explained that modern buildings have become enclosed environments heavily dependent on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, noting that operating costs sometimes lead to reduced ventilation even when improved air filtration and quality are required.

Her approach focuses on equipping buildings with intelligent, responsive immune systems capable of detecting airborne pathogens and activating measures to reduce their concentration when necessary.

She explained that these systems would combine programmable biosensors, risk-analysis software and existing building management technologies to monitor indoor air quality and respond to potential health threats.

Green noted that humanity has long recognised the ability of airborne microbes to cause diseases, explaining that the consequences of respiratory infections can extend beyond the initial illness.

She cited studies indicating an association between hospitalisation for influenza or pneumonia and an increased likelihood of an Alzheimer's diagnosis later in life, alongside a link between wheezing during rhinovirus infections in young children and a higher risk of developing asthma.

She stressed that these findings highlight the importance of reducing exposure to airborne pathogens in indoor environments.

Green said, "I believe that in the not-too-distant future, buildings will have an immune system that protects us from getting sick."

Explaining how such systems would operate, she noted that when medium or high levels of risk are detected, smart applications would communicate with HVAC systems to increase the flow of fresh air or enhance filtration and purification.

Green added that engineers are developing technologies capable of concentrating biological material collected from the air, enabling sensors to identify specific viruses, bacteria and other microorganisms.

She explained that these sensors could be programmed for different environments, including schools, hospitals and airports, and continuously updated to detect emerging pathogens.

Green also highlighted the potential for interconnected building networks to track the movement of airborne pathogens between buildings and cities in near real time.

She noted that such capabilities could improve understanding of infection transmission patterns and support earlier responses to potential biological threats.

Green is internationally recognised for her research into microorganisms in the built environment and has dedicated much of her career to understanding how microbial communities develop inside buildings and influence human health.

Through her research and international lectures, she has emphasised that buildings are not neutral spaces but complex ecosystems that continuously interact with their occupants and surrounding air.

Her work aims to advance a new generation of intelligent buildings capable of automatically detecting and responding to health risks, helping reduce disease transmission and improve quality of life in future cities.