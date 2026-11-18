DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has announced the launch of ‘DM Disrupt’, a global accelerator designed to translate early signals of emerging trends and transformations into practical solutions that address the city’s future needs.

The initiative bridges the gap between foresight and implementation by identifying developments that could shape Dubai’s future, translating them into clearly defined urban challenges and inviting innovators from around the world to develop and test solutions across key areas of municipal operations.

The initiative will present 37 challenges across 20 vital urban sectors to global innovators, with the aim of implementing 10 pilot projects within 90 days.

Delivered in partnership with the Dubai Future Development Fund and private sector partners, the programme will enable innovators to test ready-to-deploy solutions in real-world urban environments.

The accelerator was launched as part of Dubai Municipality’s participation as a Strategic Partner in Dubai Future Week 2026, held under the theme ‘For the Future Human’. It reflects the Municipality’s ongoing efforts to strengthen Dubai’s readiness for future transformations, advance urban planning and city management practices, and accelerate the adoption of innovations that enhance the efficiency of municipal operations.

DM Disrupt is built around an integrated innovation ecosystem that begins with a Future Observatory, which monitors weak signals of change and emerging trends to identify potential opportunities and challenges.

These insights are translated into a unified challenges registry, enabling Dubai Municipality to present clearly defined urban challenges to innovators and specialised organisations worldwide.

This approach establishes a direct connection between foresight, the identification of municipal priorities and the sourcing of innovative solutions.

By opening challenges to global innovators, Dubai Municipality aims to draw on international expertise and technologies that can address the city’s evolving needs.

To accelerate the transition from innovation to implementation, Dubai Municipality has partnered with the Dubai Future Development Fund to support the piloting and testing of ready-to-deploy solutions.

The programme leverages the Municipality’s facilities, data, operational expertise and technical capabilities to provide testing environments in which solutions can be evaluated under real-world conditions.

The outcomes of the 10 pilot projects will be systematically monitored and evaluated to inform decision-making, identify priorities for potential wider implementation and support the continuous improvement of municipal practices.

DM Disrupt provides global innovators with opportunities to address challenges directly linked to Dubai’s operational needs and future priorities.

By enabling innovators to test their solutions within live municipal environments, the accelerator allows them to evaluate performance, refine their technologies and assess their potential for wider implementation and scalability.

The initiative also supports the development of more competitive, digitally enabled operating models, contributing to advances in urban planning, municipal service delivery and the sustainability of the built environment.

Fida Al Hammadi, Director of the Strategy and Corporate Development Department at Dubai Municipality, affirmed that the launch of DM Disrupt reflects the Municipality’s institutional approach to translating knowledge and foresight into practical action, drawing on global innovation to improve city management, enhance municipal operations and strengthen Dubai’s future readiness.

She said, “Our ambition is to bridge the gap between anticipating the future and implementing solutions that prepare us for it. Innovative solutions already exist around the world. What makes the difference is our ability to anticipate the developments that could shape our city, identify the challenges that require action and create the conditions in which innovators can demonstrate the value of their solutions.

“Through DM Disrupt, we are opening Dubai’s urban challenges to global expertise and providing innovators with opportunities to test their solutions within municipal operations, measure their impact and refine their applications. This enables us to assess their potential to address the city’s needs, improve municipal services and enhance quality of life for Dubai’s residents and visitors.”

She added, “The accelerator is an important component of Dubai Municipality’s wider future readiness framework. By bringing together our institutional expertise, facilities, data and operational capabilities, we are establishing a systematic approach to testing innovations and translating their outcomes into informed decisions and improved municipal practices.

“Through collaboration with international organisations, other government entities and the private sector, we aim to shorten the journey from identifying an emerging challenge to evaluating and adopting an effective solution. This strengthens our ability to respond proactively to change and ensures that innovation is guided by the city’s needs and the interests of its communities.”

The launch of DM Disrupt reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to advancing a proactive model of city management that integrates foresight, global innovation, strategic partnerships and practical implementation.

By establishing a structured process for anticipating change, defining challenges, sourcing solutions and evaluating their impact, the Municipality aims to strengthen Dubai’s capacity to respond to future developments and accelerate the adoption of innovations that make the city more sustainable, liveable and pioneering.