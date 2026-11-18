DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Skyports Infrastructure, in collaboration with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), has completed Dubai Marina Vertiport, which has received official certification from the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) for commercial electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) operations.

Designated VMR, the facility enables the world's first permanent electric air taxi route between two vertiports, connecting Dubai Marina with VDX, the network's primary vertiport near Dubai International Airport.

The route will be operated by Joby Aviation using electric aircraft designed for urban environments, featuring low noise levels, zero operating emissions and speeds of up to 200 miles per hour.

The service is expected to reduce travel time between the two facilities to less than 10 minutes, compared with approximately 35 minutes by road. Commercial operations will begin once the necessary operational approvals and readiness requirements are completed.

Joby Aviation has been conducting piloted electric air taxi test flights in Dubai since June 2025. In November of the same year, the company completed the UAE's first point-to-point air taxi flight, connecting its testing facility in Margham with Al Maktoum International Airport.

Dubai Marina Vertiport is the second completed and certified facility in the Dubai Air Taxi network, following VDX, under the GCAA's CAR AGA Part VFI regulations.

Located next to the American University in Dubai and within walking distance of Al Fardan Exchange Metro Station, the facility will support multimodal connectivity between Dubai Marina's residential and entertainment areas, Dubai Internet City's business and technology districts, and the wider public transport network.

The vertiport can accommodate up to 21,000 landings and 84,000 passengers annually.

Its infrastructure includes a passenger terminal, an aircraft charging facility and a single elevated touchdown and lift-off area (TLOF), alongside a dedicated aircraft parking area that enables another aircraft to continue operations without obstruction.

The facility incorporates design standards commonly used in offshore aviation infrastructure, under GCAA supervision, to enhance safety, operational efficiency and structural resilience.

Two additional vertiports are being developed in Downtown Dubai and Palm Jumeirah, forming part of the initial Dubai Air Taxi network.

Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of the Corporate Technology Support Services Sector at RTA and Chairman of the Autonomous Transport and Aerial Taxi Committee, said the completion and certification of Dubai Marina Vertiport represent a significant step towards developing an integrated, smart and sustainable mobility system.

He emphasised that the new transport service will complement Dubai's existing public transport network and enhance connectivity between key destinations across the emirate.

Aqeel Ahmed Al Zarouni, Assistant Director-General for Aviation Safety Affairs at the GCAA, said having two certified vertiports in Dubai strengthens the UAE's readiness to develop an advanced air mobility ecosystem within a regulatory framework prioritising safety and cooperation between government entities, regulators and industry partners.

Addison Ferrell, Director at Skyports Infrastructure, described the certification of both facilities as a global milestone in transforming advanced air mobility into a practical reality through collaboration between Skyports, RTA, Joby Aviation and the GCAA.

Anthony El-Khoury, General Manager of Joby Aviation in the UAE, said the company is progressing with operational testing and commissioning of the vertiports using its aircraft in preparation for launching commercial services.

He noted that the service will significantly reduce travel times to and from the airport, with plans to expand the network to additional destinations across Dubai.