DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), affirmed that Dubai Future Week, held under the theme "For the Human of the Future", raises a fundamental question: Are we building a more technologically advanced future or a more human one?

Addressing the opening session, Belhoul encouraged participants to ask new questions, explore different ideas, meet people beyond their usual circles and contribute perspectives that could help shape the future.

He emphasised that Dubai Future Week is not a conventional conference but a reimagined experience reflecting Dubai's longstanding culture of initiative and calculated risk-taking.

Belhoul noted that Dubai has consistently approached the future as something to be designed and built rather than merely predicted or awaited, reflecting the vision and approach of its leadership.

He described the event as a platform where ideas meet implementation, people connect with opportunities, and questions lead to practical experiences.

Belhoul said the four-day gathering brings together expertise and achievements in anticipating, designing and shaping the future while opening the conversation to participants from around the world.

He stressed that the future cannot be viewed through separate sectors, as artificial intelligence (AI) will intersect with healthcare, science with human identity, cities with quality of life, and technology with employment and human relationships.

Rather than organising the event around conventional industries, Dubai Future Week focuses on five fundamental human-centred questions: How We'll Live, How We'll Think, How We'll Innovate, How We'll Feel and How We'll Do Business.

Belhoul explained that this approach places people, rather than technologies or industries, at the centre of discussions, examining how emerging transformations will affect everyday life, human experiences and the future of societies.

He added that the future will ultimately be experienced by people, making their needs and aspirations central to efforts to anticipate and shape it.

Belhoul highlighted the diversity of participants, including scientists, artists, policymakers, entrepreneurs, researchers, investors, students, innovators and business leaders.

The event provides opportunities for dialogue across disciplines and backgrounds through discussions, demonstrations, competitions, workshops, debates, exhibitions and cultural and innovation experiences.

Reviewing the programme, Belhoul said Dubai Future Week brings together more than 10,000 participants from around the world.

The Prototype Floor features more than 100 prototypes developed by universities and innovators worldwide through Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity.

The 500 Future Minds initiative brings together 500 professionals and leaders from key sectors in Dubai to contribute their expertise, perspectives and ideas to shaping the emirate's future.

The programme also includes The Policy Room, which explores future legislation and regulatory frameworks, alongside The Challenge, featuring AI Grandmaster 2026 and the Emirates Robotics Competition.

Offstage activities include the Science, Technology, Arts and Research Summit (STARS), bringing together science, technology, arts and research to explore AI, biology, neuroscience, robotics and psychology through discussions examining what it means to be human.

The Pitch provides entrepreneurs and startups with opportunities to present innovative projects and future-focused business ideas.

Meanwhile, The District extends Dubai Future Week beyond formal sessions, enabling wider community participation in future-oriented experiences and activities.

Belhoul welcomed TED's participation in the opening programme of The Big Stage, noting that its inspiring ideas and diverse perspectives provide an ideal starting point for four days of discussions and exploration.

Organised by DFF at Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future, Dubai Future Week features keynote addresses, panel discussions, workshops, competitions, exhibitions, immersive experiences and specialised meetings.

The event brings together experts, inventors, innovators, investors, policymakers, entrepreneurs and specialists from around the world to explore emerging transformations, exchange perspectives and develop visions for the future of humanity and key sectors.