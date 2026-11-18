ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- A study by the Arab Youth Center (AYC), titled "Family Values in the Digital Age: From Protection to Empowerment", found that the Family Centrality Index in major life decisions scored 81.4 out of 100 among participants, compared with 59.4 out of 100 for the Digital Influence Index.

The findings reflect the family's continued importance as a source of guidance and support, alongside the growing influence of digital platforms on young people's beliefs, values and personal decisions.

The study was released to coincide with the UAE's Year of the Family 2026, held under the theme "Growth and Belonging", following the Arab Youth Priorities Survey 2026, in which family ranked third among respondents' priorities.

Based on its findings, AYC introduced the Framework for Sustaining Family Values to support policymakers and institutions working in youth development, family services and education in developing policies and programmes that respond to digital transformations and the everyday needs of families and young people.

The study found that core family values remain important to participants, although their relative priorities and the ways they are passed down and practised across generations are changing.

It highlighted that maintaining these values amid increasingly diverse sources of influence requires conscious and organised parenting approaches that combine positive role models, dialogue and shared daily activities.

The findings also emphasised the importance of explaining decisions and involving young people in making them, while recognising their aspirations for greater independence and responsibility.

The study noted that young people's digital identities continue to develop alongside their family identities, while digital platforms and algorithms increasingly influence how they acquire knowledge and perceive success and belonging.

It also found that family members being physically present in the same place does not necessarily ensure meaningful communication, particularly when individuals are occupied with their screens.

The quality of shared time and direct interaction therefore remains essential to maintaining strong family relationships.

The study identified a gap between families' and young people's awareness of digital challenges and the availability of practical tools and programmes to address them.

It attributed this gap partly to the pace of digital and social change and institutions' ability to respond, highlighting the need for practical support that takes account of everyday family pressures and helps turn awareness into sustainable habits.

The findings also revealed differing priorities between parents and young people. Parents tend to emphasise protection, supervision and rules, while young people place greater importance on relationships with their parents, open dialogue and mutual trust.

The study stressed that family rules are more effective when their purpose is explained and discussed and when young people participate in developing them, within an environment that allows them to express their views and seek support when facing difficulties.

The research combined fieldwork, analysis and recommendations, examining intergenerational relationships, the transmission of family values and the formation of personal identity.

Its methodology included 12 in-depth focus groups involving 100 young men and women from different Arab countries, 16 family visits across several Arab countries, and six in-depth interviews with experts in sociology, family psychology and digital technology use.

Researchers also reviewed relevant literature, studies and reports.

The Family Centrality and Digital Influence indices were based on responses from a sample of 100 young Arabs, representing average assessments on a scale of one to 10 converted to a scale of 100, rather than percentages of respondents.

AYC's proposed framework translates the findings into three interconnected stages designed to strengthen the family's role in care, guidance, identity development, belonging and empowering young people to navigate digital challenges.

The first stage, "Protection", focuses on managing everyday digital risks through rules governing screen time, devices and platforms, preventive programmes, access to guidance and support, and the provision of safe digital alternatives and meaningful Arabic content.

The second stage, "Relationship-building", prioritises trust and mutual listening between parents and children, promoting informed digital parenting, involving young people in family decisions and encouraging shared activities that strengthen family connections.

The third stage, "Resilience", aims to strengthen families' ability to respond flexibly and sustainably to challenges through emotional support, a shared family identity, and the development of critical thinking, independence, responsibility and self-discipline among young people.

At the institutional level, the study recommended developing national digital safety frameworks, strengthening the accountability of digital platforms for their impact on children and young people, and examining their effects on cognitive and emotional development to inform policymaking.

It also called for integrating critical digital literacy and understanding of algorithms into educational curricula, developing policies that support work–family balance, establishing digital family counselling centres and investing in engaging Arabic content that reinforces values and identity.

Additional recommendations included practical training programmes for families, tools to help parents manage screen time and device use, and measuring programme effectiveness through actual changes in behaviour and family relationships.

For families, the study recommended setting positive examples of balanced technology use, allocating daily time for conversation and shared activities, and adopting a "Family Digital Charter" establishing clear, age-appropriate rules developed with children's participation.

It also emphasised listening before passing judgement to encourage young people to seek their families' support when facing challenges.

For young people, the recommendations focused on managing time and attention, verifying information, understanding how algorithms influence content and decisions, and participating in setting and reviewing family rules.

The study also encouraged young people to use digital platforms to strengthen family relationships and produce cultural and educational content that supports identity, belonging and social responsibility.