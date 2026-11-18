SHARJAH, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub (SSAH), affiliated with the University of Sharjah, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Umiverse Library to strengthen cooperation in space science, astronomy, advanced technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

The agreement also aims to develop educational, training and research programmes and promote the exchange of scientific expertise and knowledge.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Hamid M. K. Al Naimiy, Director of SSAH, and Dr. Nawal Benzaouia, Founder and CEO of Umiverse Library, which specialises in education, training, technology, innovation and the development of international educational programmes.

Under the agreement, the two sides will explore developing professional diplomas and specialised certificate programmes in space science and astronomy, satellite technology, space AI and space cybersecurity, subject to the necessary approvals and accreditations.

The MoU also provides for strengthening research and technological cooperation and leveraging the scientific and technical capabilities of both parties.

Areas of cooperation include developing specialised academic and training programmes, organising workshops, conferences and scientific events, and exploring opportunities for student and faculty exchanges.

The two sides will also implement educational initiatives targeting schools and educational institutions to encourage students' interest in space science, astronomy and modern technology while developing their scientific knowledge and skills.

The agreement further seeks to expand cooperation with universities and specialised research and technology institutions, particularly in China, through scientific visits, exchange programmes and joint initiatives.

These efforts aim to facilitate knowledge transfer, develop specialised talent and strengthen scientific research and innovation in space science and technology.