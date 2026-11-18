DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Finance (MoF) organised the ‘Tax Information Exchange Forum’ in Dubai as part of its efforts to promote institutional cooperation and further develop the country's tax information exchange framework in line with international standards and best practices.

The forum was attended by Younis Haji AlKhoori, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance; Faisal Bin Sulaitin, Chief Executive Officer of the Economic Security Centre of Dubai; Ahmed Al Falasi, Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation; Sara Al Habshi, Executive Director of the Tax Compliance and Enforcement Sector at the Federal Tax Authority (FTA); Rabee Al Hajeri, Executive Director of the Business Compliance Sector at the Abu Dhabi Registration Authority; and senior officials and representatives of relevant federal and local entities.

The forum aimed to highlight the UAE's experience and achievements in the Exchange of Information on Request (EOIR), while encouraging closer coordination and integration between the Ministry of Finance and the competent authorities.

It also aimed to raise awareness of regulatory requirements and international standards, improve the efficiency of responses to information exchange requests, and reinforce the UAE's position as a trusted partner in international tax cooperation.

The initiative reflects the UAE's commitment to the tax transparency and information exchange standards established by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), particularly the EOIR Standard. Compliance with these standards supports international tax cooperation and further reinforces the UAE's standing as a reliable international partner.

The Ministry of Finance stressed that the forum reflected a firm conviction that institutional integration and joint action are fundamental to achieving the UAE's strategic objectives in the financial and tax sectors.

The Ministry highlighted the UAE's tangible achievements in developing its EOIR framework, attributing this progress to the vision of the country's wise leadership and sustained efforts to modernise its legislative frameworks in line with OECD standards.

These advances, it noted, have established the UAE as a trusted and active international partner while enhancing the competitiveness of its economic and financial environment.

The Ministry added that effective institutional partnerships and sustained coordination between the Ministry of Finance, competent authorities, federal and local entities, the Federal Tax Authority, and relevant regulatory and economic bodies remain essential to maintaining compliance with international standards and upholding the principles of transparency and governance.

This close cooperation improves procedural efficiency and ensures that institutions are prepared to respond effectively to all regulatory requirements, particularly those concerning the provision of accurate and reliable beneficial ownership information.

This close collaboration also supports the UAE's continued leadership and excellence in international forums.

The forum featured a series of sessions and presentations, including one on ‘Latest Developments in Exchange of Information on Request and Regulatory Requirements’.

The presentation highlighted key international requirements, including response deadlines and the quality of information, as well as the important role of the relevant entities in this regard. It also covered Cabinet Decision No. 209 of 2025 and its key relevant provisions.

This was followed by a panel discussion entitled ‘Tax Information Exchange on Request Forum: Practical Experiences, Enhancing Cooperation and Future Directions’.

The discussion explored opportunities and challenges, the importance of partnership and integration among entities, and the need to invest in human capital and technological infrastructure.

The Ministry of Economy and Tourism also delivered a presentation on ‘Ultimate Beneficial Owner (UBO)’, highlighting beneficial ownership information as one of the key requirements for the exchange of information for tax purposes under the OECD’s 2016 Terms of Reference.

The forum also helps enhance communication and coordination among relevant entities, facilitate the exchange of expertise and practical experiences, and identify opportunities to improve cooperation mechanisms and accelerate responses to information requests.

These efforts support the UAE's compliance with international standards and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of its tax information exchange framework.

The event forms part of the Ministry of Finance's ongoing efforts to foster cooperation and partnerships with government and regulatory authorities and further develop the country's tax information exchange framework.

It also reflects the UAE's commitment to promoting transparency, maintaining compliance with OECD international standards, and enhancing the competitiveness of its economic and financial environment.