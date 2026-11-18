DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Interior (MOI) participated in The Mining Show 2026, held at the Dubai World Trade Center, displaying its latest technologies and innovative solutions to enhance security and safety at mining sites and quarries.

At its pavilion, the Ministry presented a range of advanced technologies, including early-detection systems for explosives-related incidents, smart inspection solutions for industrial sites, and monitoring and data analysis systems for high-risk work environments.

These solutions are designed to improve the efficiency of security oversight, enhance operational readiness, and strengthen the capacity to address potential risks.

Brigadier Abdulrahman Al Mansoori, Commander of the Special Security Forces and Director of the Weapons and Explosives Directorate, said the Ministry’s participation reflects its commitment to supporting vital economic sectors and strengthening industrial security.

He noted that this is achieved through the development of technical solutions and protection systems for critical sites, alongside efforts to enhance operational readiness in cooperation with local and international partners.

He added that the exhibition provides a valuable platform for exchanging expertise and exploring the latest innovations and technologies for securing industrial sites and quarries.

He also highlighted the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to develop the regulatory framework for the civil explosives sector, standardise training programmes, and establish integrated systems to track explosives throughout their lifecycle, thereby promoting transparency and ensuring full compliance with regulatory requirements.