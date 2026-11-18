AL AIN, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 17th Al Ain Book Festival 2026, organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) from 17th to 23rd November, is presenting a series of interactive sessions and specialised workshops under its "Child and Family" programme.

The activities coincide with the UAE's designation of 2026 as the Year of the Family and reflect the Centre's strategic vision of strengthening the Arabic language, instilling positive values and establishing reading as a sustainable daily habit through educational and recreational experiences for families.

The programme features educational, psychological and creative activities, including the "I Speak with Confidence" session, led by children's author Asma Al Ameri.

Through storytelling, play and purposeful theatrical activities, the session helps children understand and express their feelings confidently and encourages them to speak to trusted individuals when experiencing fear or discomfort.

Participants also receive activity cards to complete at home with their parents, helping strengthen family communication.

The programme includes the "Safe Space" session, presented by art therapy practitioner Maryam Al Nuaimi, which uses visual arts and simple games to help children explore safety and family support, express their needs and build self-confidence.

It also features a theatrical performance under the "Arabic Through the Sensibilities of People of Determination" initiative, introducing Arabic vocabulary through engaging visual experiences designed to nurture children's appreciation of the language and positive values.

In addition, schools and educational institutions across the UAE are participating in panel discussions and practical workshops showcasing innovative approaches to integrating creative arts into curricula.

These activities also promote positive behaviour through collaborative reading and practical experiences that encourage critical thinking and cooperation.

The programme further includes awareness sessions for families, notably "The Growth Journey: What Does Your Child Need at Each Stage?", featuring specialist paediatrician Dr. Mohanad El Gamal and Alyazia Al Shamsi, Senior Community Services Executive at the Department of Culture and Tourism.

The session examines ways to support children's development, understand their behavioural and physical growth at different stages, and recognise individual differences.

It also highlights the importance of regular consultations with specialists to create stable, healthy family environments that support children's upbringing.

Through these activities, Al Ain Book Festival and ALC aim to encourage investment in children's knowledge and development, strengthen family cohesion and nurture a generation connected to its Arabic linguistic heritage and cultural values.