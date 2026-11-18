DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Expert Brigadier Dr. Hamdan Ahmad Hamdan Al Ghassiya, Director of the Future Foresight Centre at Dubai Police General Headquarters, affirmed that Dubai Police employ an integrated system to anticipate future challenges and opportunities over a 10-year horizon.

The approach is based on analysing global and local developments, employing artificial intelligence (AI) to develop scenarios and assess risks, and transforming research findings into projects and initiatives that enhance security and institutional readiness.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during Dubai Police's participation in Dubai Future Week 2026, Al Ghassiya said that future foresight is a fundamental pillar in developing police operations, noting that all future projects, initiatives and ideas are linked to the challenges, priorities and opportunities arising from rapid transformations at local and global levels.

He explained that the centre adopts a scientific methodology that begins with monitoring internal and external developments and analysing emerging signals, followed by conducting studies and developing multiple scenarios based on different assumptions.

The process also involves assessing the probability of risks occurring, their potential impact and the possibility of detecting them, helping prepare proactive exercises and develop future projects and initiatives.

Al Ghassiya noted that future foresight differs from strategic planning in terms of its time horizon, explaining that Dubai Police's foresight methodology extends over 10 years, compared with five years for strategic planning. This requires continuous monitoring and analysis to keep pace with global transformations and developments.

He affirmed that AI has become an essential tool for modern institutions and that Dubai Police are leveraging these technologies to analyse developments and anticipate future challenges, alongside their innovations and patents that support institutional objectives.

Al Ghassiya stressed that investment in human capital remains a key priority in preparing for the future, highlighting Dubai Police's efforts to develop the capabilities of their personnel through specialised programmes and diplomas.

These initiatives have helped qualify future designers equipped with skills in developing foresight visions, analysing risks, monitoring developments and using advanced systems.

He added that preparing human resources to work with AI and rapidly evolving technologies is equally important as investing in technological solutions, emphasising that building human capabilities is fundamental to ensuring institutions can respond efficiently to future changes.

In a related development, the Dubai Police Future Foresight Centre had announced that its achievements up to September 2026 included 55 research reports, 17 future visions, 17 scientific studies and 12 future scenarios.

The centre also implemented 11 future projects and initiatives, held 42 dialogue sessions and organised 52 workshops, lectures and seminars.

The centre received the Minister of Interior Excellence Award for 2025 in the Best Entity in Future Readiness category for the second consecutive year, and the Dubai Government Excellence Award for 2024 in the Most Future-Ready Entity category.

It also obtained international accreditation in future foresight from the Global Innovation Management Institute (GIMI) for the period from 2023 to 2028.