DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The District, one of the main attractions at Dubai Future Week 2026, is drawing visitors and families with interactive experiences combining artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, art, design, health and food.

Located in an open-air space between Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future, The District allows the public to explore emerging technological applications and participate in activities offering a glimpse into lifestyles in the coming years.

The District's activities run from 18th to 21st November as part of Dubai Future Week, organised by Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) under the theme ‘For the Human of the Future’. The experience aims to transform future-oriented ideas into tangible applications and encourage different segments of society to participate in envisioning tomorrow.

Maitha Al Mehairi, Creative Project Manager at the Museum of the Future, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that The District offers an open community experience bringing together families, tourists and visitors, allowing them to explore the future through colours, scents, art, food and innovative products in an atmosphere combining knowledge and entertainment.

She explained that the programme places particular emphasis on developing children's skills and nurturing their creativity, in line with the week's theme, noting that workshops target children aged five to 18 and combine technology, art and futures thinking.

Al Mehairi said each session accommodates 20 children, with school students attending from 09:00 to 16:00, while sessions for the general public run from 16:00 to 22:00, with one session held every hour.

She added that the workshops offer children simulation experiences in which they imagine themselves in leadership and entrepreneurial roles, such as managing companies, sports clubs and various facilities, helping develop decision-making, planning and creative thinking skills.

The objective, she stressed, is to encourage children to dream without limitations and recognise their ability to contribute to shaping the future.

Activities at The District are divided into two main zones, The Courtyard and Move. The Courtyard brings together art, design, shopping, food and creative workshops, while Move focuses on technology, robotics, health, sports and physical fitness.

Pantone, in collaboration with the Museum of the Future, presents an interactive experience inviting visitors to explore the concept of the Colour of the Future and express their visions of the world through colours.

Byredo offers an immersive fragrance experience exploring the relationship between scents, memory and imagination.

Entrepreneur Karen Wazen is showcasing an exclusive eyewear design created specifically for Dubai Future Week, while the Fatima Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed Initiative (FBMI), in collaboration with Zuleya, offers an artistic experience in which visitors participate in completing a carpet specially designed for the event, combining traditional craftsmanship with contemporary creativity.

Other experiences include photography tours using traditional cameras in collaboration with Analog The Room, a store offering exclusive products and designs, and interactive activities exploring the relationship between memory, the senses and perceptions of the future.

In education and innovation, Humanscape presents the workshop If I Owned a City of the Future – Dubai Edition, enabling children to design virtual cities and explore entrepreneurship, budgeting, brand building and decision-making.

REALIITY offers interactive creative laboratories covering innovation and manufacturing, sound, design and 3D printing, helping children transform their ideas into practical models and experiences that combine science, art and technology.

At Move, Mangobot showcases humanoid robots and assistive exoskeletons, demonstrating the potential of technology to support mobility and everyday activities. Interactive robotic demonstrations also allow visitors to explore the robots' responsiveness and performance capabilities.

OxeFit presents AI-powered fitness equipment designed to analyse strength, balance and physical performance, while Cobotics showcases robotic massage and relaxation technologies through experiences exploring the role of intelligent solutions in advancing health, wellbeing and quality of life.