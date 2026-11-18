DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- World-renowned Chinese architect Ma Yansong explored “Why We Need to Think Outside the Box” in a TED session, part of the talks by the globally renowned TED platform, hosted in the region for the first time by the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF).

The session is part of Dubai Future Week, a four-day event organised by DFF from 18 to 21 November 2026, gathering experts and institutions dedicated to exploring the future.

Ma Yansong posed a question to the audience: “What will the organic city look like?”, calling for a fresh look at prevailing urban models, which have made many cities increasingly similar in form and experience.

He said, “For decades, we have designed cities around efficiency and organisation, often overlooking their human and emotional dimensions. A city is more than buildings and roads; it is an environment in which people live and shape their daily experiences. It should inspire people, foster a sense of belonging and strengthen their connection with their surroundings.”

Ma Yansong stressed that the buildings where people live and work should help restore the connection between humanity, nature and society, and that architecture should go beyond functional needs to create environments that enrich people's lives.

He added, “When we lose our connection with nature, we also lose part of our connection with ourselves. Architecture can help restore this balance by creating spaces that make people feel part of the natural landscape rather than separate from it, and connected to a wider community rather than simply users of urban spaces.”

The architect, known for his nature-inspired urban design, stressed the importance of flexible, vibrant, people-centred cities designed around human needs and experiences rather than building scale.

Ma Yansong stressed that architects must imagine a different future for cities, where technology, nature and human needs coexist in an integrated system, helping create more inspiring, sustainable cities for generations to come.

Under the theme 'For the Human of the Future', Dubai Future Week brings together more than 10,000 participants worldwide, including experts, inventors, innovators, investors, policymakers, entrepreneurs and specialists in key future-shaping sectors.

The programme features more than 75 events, including keynotes, panels, workshops, challenges, competitions, pitch sessions, exhibitions and immersive experiences exploring the future, plus side events at venues across Dubai.