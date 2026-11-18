DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Nadia Verjee, Executive Director, Global Initiatives and Advisory at Expo City Dubai, announced that the city will host the World Majlis for Urban Intelligence on 31st January and 1st February 2027, bringing together mayors, city leaders and representatives of urban centres to discuss urban intelligence and the foundations of smart, human-centred cities.

She emphasised the importance of establishing responsible frameworks for the use of technology and translating innovative ideas into practical applications that support the circular economy and the development of future cities.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during Dubai Future Week, Verjee made the remarks as Expo City Dubai hosted a discussion today titled The City in 2033, exploring what the city of the future might look like and how to begin building it now.

The discussion addressed the meaning and nature of communities in future cities, the design of buildings and how residents would interact with one another.

Verjee explained that one of the challenges facing cities is bridging the gap between the rapid pace of technological advancement and people's understanding of emerging technologies and how to apply them.

She stressed the need for responsible and accountable technology use, supported by appropriate frameworks that ensure communities retain control over how technology is integrated into their daily lives, describing this as an opportunity to shape the future of cities.

She noted that data and interconnected systems can simplify people's lives and save time, allowing them to focus on other creative pursuits. She cited daily commuting in Dubai and the applications used to make everyday life more seamless.

Verjee also highlighted the importance of sharing experiences among cities at different stages of urban transformation, enabling them to learn from one another as urbanisation accelerates across the Middle East, South Asia and Africa.

Regarding the translation of ideas into practical applications, she explained that Expo City Dubai seeks to ensure its discussions and initiatives provide opportunities to develop, test and scale innovative solutions, whether in construction, interior design or materials used inside and outside buildings.

These efforts support the circular economy and sustainable innovation, she said, highlighting Expo City Dubai's Green Innovation District as a space that brings together different frameworks and enables companies to develop their ideas and turn them into solutions for the future.