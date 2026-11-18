DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Pitch, one of the key concepts at Dubai Future Week 2026, organised by Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), kicked off today with eight entrepreneurs and startups presenting innovative projects across two tracks focused on the future of preventive health, healthspan, food, and supply chain resilience.

The first track, ‘Pitch of the Future: Healthspan & Preventive Health’, featured four projects exploring forward-looking solutions to advance healthcare, strengthen disease prevention, improve quality of life, and support longer, healthier lives.

The projects reflected the growing shift from treating illness towards more proactive approaches to maintaining health and wellbeing.

The projects were evaluated by a panel of judges featuring Dr Yacine Hadjiat, Head of Innovations at Dubai Health; Roudaina Haddad, Group Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Group CEO at American Hospital Dubai; and Matteo Boffa, Founding Member at Zebra Ventures.

The second track, ‘Pitch of the Future: Food & Supply Chain Resilience’, featured four innovative projects exploring new approaches to how food is grown, produced, distributed and consumed. The solutions focused on improving supply chain efficiency, strengthening resilience to future challenges and supporting more sustainable food systems.

The judging panel included Edward Norder, Chief Innovation Officer at Agthia Group; Hanan Dawood, Principal Food Safety Specialist at Dubai Municipality; and Tom Harvey, General Manager at Spinneys.

The participating startups are part of the Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity initiative.

Through The Pitch platform, entrepreneurs have the opportunity to present their innovations to industry experts, investors and sector leaders, exchange ideas and explore how emerging solutions can address future challenges and translate promising innovations into practical applications that benefit people and communities.

The Pitch will continue its program, bringing together entrepreneurs and startups to showcase forward-looking solutions across a range of vital sectors throughout Dubai Future Week 2026, which is organised by DFF from 18th to 21st November at Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future.