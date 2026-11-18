ANTALYA, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates reaffirmed its commitment to the full implementation of the UAE Consensus at the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), taking place in Antalya, Türkiye, from 9th to 20th November.

Through its ministerial engagement and negotiations, the UAE amplified the need to improve developing countries’ access to concessional climate finance and strengthen support for adaptation.

Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, delivered the UAE’s national statement on 17th November, where she emphasised that the UAE Consensus, reached by the Parties at COP28 in Dubai, set out an integrated approach to climate action focused on measurable impact.

She also called for closer coordination and less duplication of efforts among institutions working on climate change, while preserving the COP process and safeguarding the Paris Agreement.

Dr. Al Dahak said that at COP28 the Parties operationalised the Fund for responding to Loss and Damage and adopted the UAE Framework for Global Climate Resilience, noting that the launch of ALTÉRRA, the UAE’s US$30 billion climate investment vehicle, marked an important step in mobilising private finance for climate action, particularly in the Global South.

Earlier in the conference, the UAE participated in the Leaders’ Summit, which was held on 11th and 12th November.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, led the UAE delegation on behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The high-level delegation included Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; and Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

The UAE’s negotiating priorities include improving developing countries’ access to concessional climate finance, strengthening adaptation and response to loss and damage, and advancing balanced outcomes across mitigation, adaptation and the means of implementation.

These priorities are built on the UAE Consensus and recognise different national circumstances and development priorities, alongside the need for finance, technology development and transfer, and capacity-building.

The UAE’s contributions to date include national interventions on climate finance, just transition, mitigation, response measures and loss and damage, alongside participation in Presidency consultations on oceans and the UNFCCC process. Technical work also continues on adaptation, carbon markets and transparency.

The UAE national climate negotiations team, led by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), supports the ministerial participation through the preparation of national positions, technical briefings and assessments of negotiating texts.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) contributes through its Energy and Sustainability Affairs Department (ESAD) and the Permanent Mission of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations in New York. Their contributions support diplomatic coordination, the review of national interventions, and political and legal assessments of negotiating texts.

The national effort also draws on representatives from the Ministry of Finance, the Capital Market Authority (CMA) and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), alongside the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), and ENOC Group.

Contributing entities further include the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), Dubai Police, Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), and Nabat, a climate technology venture launched by VentureOne, ATRC’s commercialisation arm. These entities contribute personnel and expertise to the delegation’s preparations and negotiating work.