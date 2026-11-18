DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), visited Dubai Future Week 2026, where he reaffirmed Dubai’s commitment to placing the future and wellbeing of humanity at the forefront of its priorities.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan emphasised that placing people at the centre of future planning is fundamental to the efforts of governments and institutions to anticipate change and prepare for rapid global transformations across all sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said, “The vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is rooted in innovative, proactive approaches that bring together knowledge, expertise and collective efforts to shape the future of humanity, enhance quality of life and advance societies.”

Organised by DFF from 18th to 21st November at Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future under the theme ‘For the Human of the Future’, Dubai Future Week brings together decision-makers, experts, innovators, entrepreneurs, institutions and the public to explore future trends and accelerate ideas and projects that can deliver lasting, positive impact.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan added, “Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global model for anticipating future transformations and turning challenges into opportunities. We are committed to harnessing advanced technologies, driving innovation, building strategic partnerships and empowering talent to identify the sectors and opportunities that will shape humanity’s future. Our goal is to deliver world-class services, drive progress for current generations and lay the foundations for a more prosperous future.”

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied during his visit by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; and Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation.

As part of its efforts to position Dubai as a global hub for anticipating and shaping the future, DFF is hosting a comprehensive programme of discussions, experiences and activities exploring the scientific, technological, economic and social transformations expected to shape the coming decades.

The event is structured around five tracks: How We’ll Live, How We’ll Think, How We’ll Innovate, How We’ll Feel and How We’ll Do Business. Its agenda features keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, debates, challenges, competitions, startup pitches, exhibitions, immersive experiences, closed-door meetings and other activities.

The Museum of the Future Auditorium hosts keynote speeches and discussions, complemented by dialogue spaces across Emirates Towers bringing together global leaders, policymakers, scientists, innovators and thinkers.

Activities are organised around eight main concepts: The Big Stage, The Prototype Floor, The Pitch, The Policy Room, The Challenge, Offstage, 500 Future Minds and The District.

Dubai Future Week 2026 reflects Dubai’s ambition to strengthen its position as a global hub for shaping the future. Bringing together decision-makers, experts, innovators and thought leaders, the event seeks to anticipate transformations that will influence humanity, economies and societies in the decades ahead.

Supporting innovation and entrepreneurship is a key focus of the event. Dedicated platforms connect startups with investors, experts and strategic partners, helping turn promising ideas into scalable ventures with global potential. Key areas include sustainable infrastructure, food security, human development, healthcare, energy and water, reinforcing Dubai’s role in developing solutions to future challenges.

The event also highlights the importance of regulatory and legislative frameworks that keep pace with technological progress. Specialised discussions bring together governments, businesses, international organisations and experts to explore policies and approaches to artificial intelligence, data governance and emerging technologies, while balancing innovation with responsible adoption.

Investing in human capital is another priority. Through international platforms, competitions and challenges focused on AI, robotics and advanced technologies, Dubai Future Week aims to identify and empower talent while translating knowledge into practical applications that contribute to the future economy.

Dedicated experiences also encourage collaboration across science, technology, research and the arts, bringing together different disciplines to offer new perspectives on the future of humanity, cities and societies.

Beyond its discussions and professional programmes, Dubai Future Week places strong emphasis on public participation. Open, interactive experiences invite residents and visitors to explore how emerging technologies could transform everyday life.

The event also brings together hundreds of professionals from key sectors to exchange insights, explore future possibilities and contribute to developing practical approaches to Dubai’s long-term development.

Together, these initiatives reflect Dubai’s commitment to engaging all segments of society in shaping the future, strengthening its readiness for emerging transformations and advancing solutions that place human wellbeing at the centre of progress.