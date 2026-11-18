DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), today attended the opening of Dubai Future Week 2026, which runs until 21st November.

Organised by DFF at Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future under the theme ‘For the Human of the Future’, the event brings together decision-makers, experts, innovators, entrepreneurs and the wider community to explore future trends and develop solutions that improve quality of life.

During the event, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan attended the AI Retreat, where he approved the ‘City AI Agent’ initiative, laying the foundations for a new phase in which intelligent systems and AI agents become integral to government operations, enhancing the government’s ability to anticipate and respond to people’s needs and coordinate the delivery of services across entities.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said that, guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai has established itself among the world’s leading cities in anticipating the future and harnessing technology to serve people.

Sheikh Hamdan said, “Today, we are entering a new phase in this journey, with the ambition of building a world-leading government model in which AI becomes an integral part of how government operates and responds to people's needs. The approval of the City AI Agent initiative is another step towards realising this ambition, marking our transition from a government that harnesses AI to enhance its services to one that fundamentally redesigns the way it operates around AI capabilities.”

Drawing on advances in agentic AI, the initiative marks a significant step in Dubai’s transition towards an AI-native government, moving beyond improving services and accelerating procedures to fundamentally redesigning government operations. It will enable AI agents to understand people’s needs, execute tasks and coordinate procedures across entities through a single, seamless experience.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also launched the Government Resources AI Agents ecosystem and NxtBI, an AI-powered decision-making platform, and reviewed Dubai Nexus. The three systems lay the foundations for the next phase of government operations and support the development of the City AI Agent.

The Government Resources AI Agents ecosystem comprises 93 specialised agents covering human resources, finance and procurement. Operating within the shared Government Resource Planning (GRP) system, the agents are expected to execute more than 34 million tasks annually, save over 812,000 working hours and reduce costs by more than AED 151 million across 85 government entities.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, said, “The approval of the City AI Agent initiative by the Crown Prince of Dubai marks a strategic milestone in Dubai's journey towards building a new government model. In this model, AI will go beyond improving services and enhancing operational efficiency to become an integral part of the government's infrastructure and operating mechanisms."

“We are witnessing a shift from a government that harnesses AI to one that is designed to operate with AI capabilities, enabling it to understand people's needs, address them comprehensively and proactively, and coordinate everything required to meet them across different entities and systems. This transformation reflects Dubai's ambition to be at the forefront of cities reinventing government work and pioneering new models for harnessing technology in service of society and the economy,” he added.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also attended the AI Grandmaster challenge, held as part of ‘the Challenges’ concept at Dubai Future Week.

The competition brings together 20 contestants from around the world competing for an AED1 million prize through a series of live, timed challenges that test their ability to develop innovative solutions and applications using advanced AI tools, under demanding time constraints.

This year’s competition builds on the success of its 2025 edition, which attracted more than 3,800 applications from 125 countries, reflecting growing global interest in AI and Dubai’s role in nurturing specialised talent and shaping the future of technology.

Sheikh Hamdan also launched the ‘Seed of Hope’ campaign, organised by Dubai Health and led by Al Jalila Foundation.

Running until April 2027, the campaign aims to raise AED325 million for the Cancer Patients Endowment, supporting Dubai Health’s vision of advancing human health through care, learning, discovery and giving.

The campaign offers individuals and organisations different ways to contribute to this cause.

Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Member of the Board of Directors of Dubai Health and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Al Jalila Foundation, said, “The Seed of Hope campaign reflects our commitment to turning community giving into lasting support for patients through the Cancer Patients Endowment. Through this initiative, we aim to ensure continued access to the treatment they need, while offering reassurance and support to them and their families throughout their journey, in line with Dubai Health’s Patient First promise.”

Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health, affirmed that the Seed of Hope campaign reflects Dubai's vision of building a sustainable, people-first healthcare system. He emphasised the importance of bringing together organisations and the wider community to support patients and help sustain continuity of care.

He also noted that giving is central to Dubai Health’s integrated academic health system and its vision to advance health for humanity.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan visited the Science, Technology, Arts and Research Summit (STARS), featuring more than 20 panel discussions, 10 tech art installations, 30 interactive research posters, and a range of future-focused experiences and innovations.

The Summit brings together scientists, researchers, technology pioneers, artists and designers to explore the impact of technological advances on people and society.

STARS also hosts the Annual Meeting of Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) Senseable Open Lab for the first time in the region, bringing together experts, academics and government officials to explore the future of AI-powered smart cities, infrastructure, data systems and intelligent mobility.

STARS marks the first initiative in a comprehensive, year-round programme designed to strengthen Dubai's Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) ecosystem. It aims to reinforce the emirate's position as a global hub for scientific and creative exchange, while fostering international partnerships that advance knowledge, accelerate research and translate ideas into practical solutions with lasting societal impact.

During his visit, Sheikh Hamdan met with alumni of The Knowledge Society (TKS) Dubai, one of the world’s leading programmes dedicated to preparing students aged 13 to 17 to shape the future, connecting them with a global network of experts, researchers and leading companies and institutions.

Since its launch, the programme has graduated 250 students from schools across Dubai and the UAE, including 90 in its first cohort and 160 in its second. Graduates have joined a global network of more than 5,500 students and alumni across hundreds of cities worldwide.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also attended the graduation of the sixth cohort of the ‘Dubai Future Experts Program’, jointly developed by DFF and The Executive Council of Dubai and designed and delivered by Dubai Future Academy.

The six-month programme brought together 48 mid- and senior-level officials from Dubai government entities. It aims to develop foresight expertise across key sectors, advance government development and strengthen future readiness through proactive planning.

Sheikh Hamdan also attended the graduation of the third cohort of ‘FEEL: A Disruptive Futures Program’, the region’s first international programme of its kind, organised by Dubai Future Academy.

The programme equips participants with the skills and tools to anticipate future transformations and explore emerging opportunities. This year’s cohort comprised 18 participants from nine countries, selected from 265 applicants representing 49 countries.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied during the tour by Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; and Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation.