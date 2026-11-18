SHARJAH, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) has announced that the 11th edition of the Xposure International Photography Festival will take place from 18th to 24th March 2027 at Aljada in Sharjah.

The festival occurs at a time when photos circulate rapidly across screens and digital platforms, while generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools can produce lifelike frames without a camera.

As these capabilities expand, understanding the picture’s source and context becomes increasingly important, along with considering whether it documents reality or expresses artistic creativity and visual imagination.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of the SGMB, said, “The rapid production and circulation of visuals does not necessarily improve our understanding of the world. We need to understand images as much as we know how to capture them. This is where Xposure takes on renewed significance, allowing us to focus on the stories behind visual works, their creators and the issues they reveal.”

He added, “In Sharjah, we continue to support visual storytelling as a field of creativity, knowledge and cultural exchange. Images must remain a means of documenting people's lives and social transformations while reinforcing connections between cultures, even as the tools used to generate them are constantly evolving.”

Across its previous editions, Xposure has featured a diverse range of photographic work, including photojournalism, documentary photography, nature and wildlife photography, portraiture and fine art photography, alongside documentary films.

These works have explored themes of people, the environment, identity and memory, introducing audiences to different photographic approaches and visual styles.

Exhibitions, panel discussions, hands-on workshops and expert meetings have further provided photographers with opportunities to learn, exchange expertise and develop their skills.

Entering its second decade, the festival builds on its 10th edition, held in early 2026, which featured 95 art exhibitions and attracted 34,000 visitors.

Xposure will continue to gather photographers, filmmakers and audiences to discover stories and experiences from around the world.

The Xposure International Photography Awards 2026–2027 received more than 22,000 photography and film entries from 108 countries, with finalists and winners set to be announced during the 11th edition.