DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) – Global Village has announced special celebrations to mark the Sultanate of Oman’s National Day on Saturday, 21st November, featuring festive activities and complimentary entry for Omani nationals.

Reflecting the deep bonds of friendship and brotherhood between the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman,

Global Village will offer free admission to the first 4,000 Omani nationals starting from 20th November, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Eligible visitors can obtain their complimentary tickets by presenting their Omani national ID cards at the Global Village ticket counters.

The celebrations on Saturday will feature a spectacular fireworks display at 21:00, while Global Village’s screens will light up in the colours of the Omani flag, symbolising the UAE’s participation in the national celebrations of its Omani brothers and sisters.

Visitors can also explore the Oman Pavilion, which offers a glimpse into the Sultanate’s rich cultural heritage through traditional products, souvenirs and authentic Omani cuisine, showcasing the country’s distinctive traditions and cultural identity.

The celebrations reflect the strong bonds of affection and mutual appreciation between the peoples of the UAE and Oman, underscoring Global Village’s commitment to celebrating national occasions from different cultures while promoting friendship, cultural exchange and human connections.