AL AIN, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Special Olympics UAE has announced that the country will host the final stage of the 10th Special Olympics Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Regional Games – Athletics and Timed Sports – UAE 2026, from 13th to 19th December in Al Ain Region.

The announcement was made during a press conference held at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, attended by Talal Al Hashmi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE; Noura Ali Al Mansoori, Al Ain Destination Management Section Head at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; Hadi Al Askari, Senior Vice President of Sponsorship and Community Activities at Mubadala; and Abdullah Al Wahibi, Executive Director of the Sports Development Sector at Abu Dhabi Sports Council, alongside representatives of ADNOC, a strategic partner of Special Olympics UAE.

Athletes from 12 countries will compete in athletics, cycling and swimming, bringing together Special Olympics delegations from across the Middle East and North Africa for the concluding stage of the 10th edition, which is being hosted across multiple countries for the first time.

The press conference reviewed organisational and technical preparations, alongside efforts undertaken with relevant entities to provide a supportive sporting environment that enables athletes to demonstrate their abilities and achieve their best performances.

It also highlighted opportunities for communication and the exchange of expertise among participating delegations.

The UAE's hosting of the final stage represents a significant milestone in the Games' new regional format, which distributes competitions across several countries to expand participation opportunities and strengthen cooperation among Special Olympics programmes throughout the region.

Al Hashmi expressed pride in the UAE's hosting of the concluding competitions, welcoming delegations from 12 countries and highlighting the country's position as a leading destination for major regional and international sporting events.

He said the event reflects the UAE leadership's commitment to empowering People of Determination and advancing their inclusion in society as a national priority.

Al Hashmi explained that hosting the Games forms part of the strategic partnership between Special Olympics UAE and Special Olympics MENA, reflecting their shared commitment to developing the movement and expanding sporting opportunities for athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

He added that the Games aim to deliver an inclusive experience extending beyond competition, enabling athletes to broaden their horizons, gain new experiences and strengthen their independence and self-confidence.

The event also seeks to raise community awareness of athletes' capabilities and promote a sustainable sporting model that supports greater participation and equal opportunities.

Ayman Abdel Wahab, Regional President of Special Olympics MENA, said the 10th Regional Games represent a significant development in the movement's history through the introduction of a format that distributes competitions across several countries.

He noted that this approach offers athletes opportunities to combine sporting competition with cultural exchange and engagement with new communities.

Abdel Wahab welcomed the UAE's hosting of the final stage, expressing hope that the athletics, cycling and swimming competitions would provide an inspiring model combining sporting excellence with meaningful connections and broader opportunities for athlete development.

Homaid Abdullah Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO of Mubadala and Board Member of Mubadala Foundation, emphasised that achieving a positive and sustainable impact begins with empowering individuals and enabling everyone to realise their potential.

He said Mubadala Foundation's partnership with Special Olympics UAE reflects a shared commitment to empowering People of Determination, strengthening their community participation and supporting athletes in achieving their ambitions.

For her part, Noura Ali Al Mansoori welcomed the participating athletes, coaches and families from across the Middle East and North Africa, inviting them to discover Abu Dhabi's cultural and entertainment attractions and the oases and heritage sites of Al Ain Region.

She also expressed appreciation for Special Olympics UAE's efforts in organising the event, highlighting sport's role in strengthening communication and fostering inclusion.

The Games are supported by a broad network of partners and sponsors, led by ADNOC and Aldar as strategic partners, alongside official sponsors Mubadala Foundation, First Abu Dhabi Bank and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

Government entities, technology partners and technical service providers are also contributing to preparations and the delivery of the event.

Competitions will feature athletics, cycling and swimming, conducted in accordance with the rules and standards adopted by Special Olympics International.

The programme will also include health and community activities aimed at supporting athletes' well-being and encouraging broader participation.

Al Ain Region will host the competitions, drawing on its advanced sporting infrastructure and experience in organising major international events.

Cultural and tourism activities will also give participating athletes and delegations opportunities to explore the region's landmarks and discover the UAE's heritage and traditions.

Al Ain Region's designation as Arab Capital of Tourism for 2026 will further enrich the experience, combining sporting competition with cultural exchange.

The opening ceremony is scheduled to take place at the historic Al Jahili Fort in Al Ain Region, bringing together sporting excellence and Emirati cultural heritage while introducing participating delegations to one of the region's most prominent historical landmarks.