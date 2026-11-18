DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, was briefed on Uber’s plans to invest approximately AED184 million ($50 million) over the next two years to accelerate the expansion of autonomous mobility services in Dubai and strengthen the infrastructure and operational ecosystem supporting their deployment.

The briefing took place during Dubai Future Week 2026, organised by Dubai Future Foundation from 18th to 21st November at Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future under the theme ‘For the Human of the Future’.

The planned investment supports the Dubai Autonomous Transportation Strategy, which aims to make 25% of all transportation trips in the emirate autonomous by 2030, while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for future mobility technologies and a leading destination for international investment in smart transportation.

In the presence of Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation, and Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on Uber’s

plans to significantly expand the geographical reach of its commercial autonomous vehicle operations across Dubai by the end of 2027, extending services through its app to additional residential, commercial and high-traffic districts.

The plans also include developing operational infrastructure and strengthening partnerships with companies specialising in autonomous driving technologies.

The next phase includes introducing direct, door-to-door autonomous journeys within Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim through the Uber app. Riders will be able to travel between locations within the designated service area without relying on fixed pick-up and drop-off stations, including journeys between Kite Beach and Madinat Jumeirah.

Uber also plans to extend autonomous vehicle services to major commercial and economic districts, including Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Business Bay.

The expansion will improve connectivity between residential areas, business centres, commercial destinations and tourist attractions, while making autonomous mobility accessible to a wider range of users.

During the initial phase, autonomous vehicles operating in these areas will have an onboard vehicle specialist to monitor operations and support safety and reliability. This will lay the groundwork for the introduction of fully driverless commercial services in the following months, subject to operational readiness and the necessary regulatory approvals.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, affirmed that Dubai continues to make rapid progress in strengthening its position as a global hub for developing, testing and operating future mobility solutions.

He attributed this progress to the forward-looking vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the continued follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Al Tayer said Dubai has established a leading model for translating advanced technologies into practical services that enhance quality of life for residents and visitors, strengthen the emirate’s competitiveness and reinforce its attractiveness to high-value investments in emerging economic sectors.

He added, “Uber’s plans to invest approximately AED184 million in expanding autonomous mobility services in Dubai reflect global confidence in the emirate’s investment environment, advanced infrastructure, agile regulatory framework and clear vision for the future of mobility. This investment represents an important step in the transition from pilot projects and limited autonomous vehicle operations towards the wider deployment of integrated commercial services. It will support the Dubai Autonomous Transportation Strategy’s target of making 25% of all transportation trips autonomous by 2030, while enhancing transport efficiency, improving road safety and providing more flexible and sustainable mobility options.”

Al Tayer continued, “RTA remains committed to strengthening strategic partnerships with leading international companies specialising in autonomous driving technologies and leveraging their technical and operational expertise to accelerate the adoption of future mobility solutions. The next phase will focus on the carefully planned expansion of autonomous vehicle operations, further developing the regulatory framework and supporting infrastructure, and maintaining the highest standards of safety and operational efficiency.”

He concluded, “We will also strengthen integration with public transport and first- and last-mile mobility services to make travel more convenient for residents and visitors, support Dubai’s economic and urban growth, and reinforce its position as a preferred global destination for companies specialising in smart mobility and artificial intelligence.”

Khalfan Juma Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Future Foundation, said, “This landmark investment reflects growing global confidence in Dubai’s ability to attract, develop and adopt future technologies. It also demonstrates the success of the emirate’s approach to building strong public-private partnerships that accelerate innovation and translate emerging technologies into practical applications that benefit society and the economy.”

He added, “Dubai has the essential foundations to become one of the world’s leading cities in adopting autonomous mobility solutions, from advanced infrastructure and agile regulatory frameworks to an integrated innovation ecosystem that supports the testing, development and scaling of emerging technologies.”

He continued, “Autonomous mobility is among the major transformations that will reshape our cities in the years ahead. This investment aligns with Dubai’s ambitions to strengthen its future readiness and reinforce its position as a global hub for developing and deploying advanced technologies. Through Dubai Future Week, we continue to attract strategic partnerships and high-value investments that accelerate the adoption of breakthrough technologies and turn future-focused ideas into tangible solutions that enhance quality of life and support sustainable economic growth.”

Pradeep Parameswaran, Global Head of Mobility at Uber, said, “Dubai has shown great progress in planning for the future of urban mobility, which makes it a strong fit for our autonomous ambitions. Our planned $50 million investment reflects a long-term commitment to building the operational infrastructure, local partnerships, and hybrid fleet ecosystem needed to make autonomous rides an everyday reality—while supporting drivers and helping realise Dubai’s bold 2030 vision.”

Dubai Future Week 2026 features a diverse programme of keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, challenges and competitions, exhibitions, immersive future experiences, closed-door meetings and public activations, offering opportunities to explore emerging technologies and their potential impact on everyday life.

Activities take place across eight main concepts: The Big Stage, The Prototype Floor, The Pitch, The Policy Room, The Challenge, Offstage, 500 Future Minds and The District.