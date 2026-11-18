DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee, led the UAE delegation at the 38th meeting of the Presidents of the Olympic Committees of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, held in the Kingdom of Bahrain today.

Upon H.H. Sheikh Mansoor’s arrival at Bahrain International Airport, he was received by Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee.

Ahead of the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor joined the Presidents of the Olympic Committees of GCC countries, for a group photograph.

The UAE delegation included His Excellency Faris Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary General of the UAE Olympic Committee; Dr. Nasser Al Tamimi, Board Member of the Committee and Vice President of the UAE Judo Federation; and Fahad Mohammed Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The meeting discussed a range of topics aimed at strengthening Gulf sports cooperation, foremost among them supporting Doha’s bid to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games, developing the regulatory frameworks governing Gulf sports federations, and enabling the Sports Advisory Committee to fulfil its role at GCC multi-sport Games.

The discussions covered the final versions of the statutes governing Gulf sports federations, the procedures for establishing federations and relocating their headquarters between member states, and the mechanisms by which the Executive Office examines applications to establish federations and submits them to the Council of Olympic Committee Presidents. It also covered the continuous monitoring and evaluation of federation performance.

The meeting also examined the responsibilities of the Sports Advisory Committee at GCC multi-sport Games, alongside a proposal to establish a four-member subcommittee comprising representatives of the country holding the current presidency, the host country, the country due to assume the next presidency, and the General Secretariat.

The proposed subcommittee would monitor preparations and the fulfilment of commitments by national Olympic committees, participate in coordination and technical meetings and meetings of chefs de mission, and follow competitions during the Games.

The discussions addressed the UAE’s initiative to host the fourth GCC Beach Games in 2027, following Bahrain’s withdrawal from hosting the event due to its commitment to hosting the Arab Games in the same year and the associated organisational, technical and logistical obligations.

Discussions also covered follow-up on the completion of the necessary procedures and official approvals with the relevant authorities in the UAE.

In the same context, the meeting reviewed a proposal by the UAE Olympic Committee to hold a Sports Law and Management Conference on the sidelines of the 2027 GCC Beach Games, should they be held in the UAE.

The meeting reviewed the final report on the fourth GCC Games – Doha 2026, covering its data and information, technical and organisational aspects, challenges and recommendations.

It also discussed referring the report to the Executive Office and the relevant committees for review and necessary action, while expressing appreciation for Qatar’s efforts in making the Games a success.

The meeting further discussed the schedule of GCC multi-sport Games for 2029–2032 and aligning their dates with regional and international sporting commitments.

Discussions took into account Saudi Arabia’s earlier withdrawal from hosting the 2024 Gulf Indoor and Martial Arts Games, the UAE’s initiative to host the 2027 GCC Beach Games, Kuwait’s hosting of the second GCC Youth Games in 2028, and Qatar’s withdrawal from hosting the Games scheduled for 2029–2031 due to its commitments to major sporting events.

The meeting also explored the possibility of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman hosting the remaining Games, depending on their respective circumstances and capabilities.

Other matters included following up on the implementation of decisions taken at the 37th meeting of the Council of GCC Olympic Committee Presidents and coordinating with Saudi Arabia, which will assume the presidency for the next term, to determine the date and venue of the Council’s 39th meeting, to be preceded by a preparatory meeting of the Executive Office.