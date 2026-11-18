DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police General Command signed three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Morocco’s General Directorate of National Security, the Polish Police and the Royal Bahamas Police Force during the World Police Summit in Dubai.

The agreements aim to strengthen international security cooperation, facilitate the exchange of expertise and knowledge, enhance policing capabilities and promote the adoption of international best practices in crime prevention and law enforcement.

The MoUs were signed by Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, alongside Abdellatif Hammouchi, Director-General of National Security of Morocco; Major General Marek Boroń, Commander-in-Chief of the Polish Police; and Shanta Emily Knowles, Commissioner of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

The agreements form part of Dubai Police’s strategy to expand international partnerships, strengthen coordination between law enforcement agencies and enhance their collective ability to address emerging crime trends and security challenges.

Lieutenant General Al Marri said the agreements reflect Dubai Police’s commitment to expanding its international network and strengthening cooperation with police and security organisations worldwide.

“Guided by the vision of our leadership, Dubai Police is committed to building effective strategic partnerships with international law enforcement agencies, exchanging best practices and successful experiences, and adopting modern technologies to advance policing,” he said.

“These efforts contribute to strengthening security preparedness, improving operational efficiency and keeping pace with rapidly evolving crime patterns and methods of combating them.”

He added that the agreements represent an important step towards expanding international cooperation and developing policing capabilities through knowledge exchange, specialised training and professional development.

Lieutenant General Al Marri also highlighted the importance of the World Police Summit as an international platform bringing together police leaders, experts and specialists to exchange experiences and establish partnerships that enhance community safety and security.

The agreement with Morocco’s General Directorate of National Security focuses on strengthening cooperation in crime prevention and combating criminal activities, while facilitating the exchange of security expertise and the use of advanced technologies in policing.

It also covers knowledge sharing on emerging criminal methods and trends, particularly transnational crime, alongside training and professional development programmes designed to strengthen the capabilities of both organisations.

Further areas of cooperation include organising study visits, exchanging operational experiences and improving communication and coordination between the relevant departments of both parties.

The MoU with the Polish Police aims to strengthen cooperation in crime prevention, law enforcement and improving policing efficiency, including addressing traffic-related crimes and offences.

The agreement provides for joint training and professional development programmes, knowledge sharing, the exchange of best practices and the implementation of collaborative projects.

It also promotes cooperation in applying modern technologies and advanced methods to prevent and detect crime.

Both organisations will additionally work together to organise specialised training courses, workshops and seminars covering public order and security, helping improve professional skills and operational capabilities.

Cooperation with The Bahamas

The agreement with the Royal Bahamas Police Force focuses on expanding cooperation in training, technology, anti-corruption practices and the exchange of law enforcement policies and best practices.

It also provides for the establishment of joint working groups and committees to support future projects and initiatives.

Another key area is internal auditing, with both organisations agreeing to exchange professional knowledge, expertise and practices to improve administrative procedures and institutional efficiency.