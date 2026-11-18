DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today visited the newly renovated Group Head Office and Group Head Office Branch of Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, Türkiye and South Asia.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum toured the headquarters following a comprehensive renovation of the building, known for its distinctive design overlooking Dubai Creek.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum was received upon arrival by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Emirates NBD; Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD Group; and members of the Group’s Board of Directors and Executive Committee.

During a tour of the headquarters, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed was briefed on the various stages of the renovation, including the building’s design, technology and sustainability standards.

He was also briefed on how the transformation supports Emirates NBD’s continued global growth and leadership in developing the workplace of the future, while strengthening the Group’s contribution to Dubai’s and the UAE’s financial sector.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum was also briefed on a new banking proposition launched by Emirates NBD specifically for UAE Nationals, reflecting the Group’s commitment to providing tailored banking services that meet their needs and aspirations.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum viewed two commemorative plaques at the headquarters.

The first dates back to 1998, when the building was inaugurated by the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum as the Group’s headquarters, while the second was installed this year to mark the reopening of the building following its renovation.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed congratulated the Group on the reopening of its renovated headquarters and expressed his appreciation and recognition for the efforts of its Board of Directors, senior management and employees.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum said, “Under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates NBD Group sets a leading example of a financial institution capable of keeping pace with the future and taking the lead in shaping it. The bank continues to be a key partner in shaping the financial sector in Dubai and the UAE, strengthening its foundations and enhancing its competitiveness.

“We are confident in the ability of this leading national banking group to make significant contributions to the UAE’s ambitious economic goals through its commitment to the highest international standards and its investment in technology and innovation. These efforts reinforce the UAE’s leadership in developing an advanced banking sector and strengthen Dubai’s position as a major global financial services hub.”

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum welcomed the visit of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed and said, “With its distinctive design, this building has stood on the banks of Dubai Creek for nearly three decades as a symbol of Dubai’s and the UAE’s confidence in their future.

“We continue to build on strong foundations as we begin a new chapter in the bank’s growth and expand its impact. We are committed to providing the best possible workplace for all our employees, while continuing to invest in national talent, adopt advanced technologies and encourage innovation. Our ongoing development efforts are aimed at delivering exceptional services to our customers in line with the highest standards.”

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim expressed his appreciation for the visit of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum to the newly renovated headquarters, describing it as a moment of pride for the Group and its employees.

He said, “The reopening of the Group Head Office reaffirms our commitment to Dubai and the UAE, and our continued support for the development of their financial sector. The renovated headquarters brings together our heritage and ambitions in one place, designed to meet the evolving banking needs of our customers while providing a workplace that supports our employees.”

Commenting on the new banking proposition for UAE Nationals, he added, “Designed by Emiratis specifically for UAE Nationals, the new proposition brings together tailored financial solutions and everyday benefits through the Emirati Debit Card and the Tistahal app. It reflects our longstanding commitment to serving UAE Nationals and their families. As the Group expands across the region, investments such as these strengthen our foundations in the market where we began.”

Shayne Nelson, Group Chief Executive Officer of Emirates NBD, said, “Our employees are central to our success and a key part of our strategic progress. Our role is to invest in innovation and provide our teams with the tools, space and confidence to collaborate and turn new ideas into better experiences for our customers.

“The renovated Group Head Office reflects this approach. Designed to meet the highest international standards for connectivity, sustainability and wellbeing, it has also earned Great Place To Work® Certification in the UAE on its first assessment. As Emirates NBD expands across the region and helps shape the future of banking, the new headquarters marks the beginning of the next chapter in our transformation towards even higher standards of service.”

Since its establishment, Emirates NBD has evolved from a local bank into a leading financial institution with an established presence in key international markets. Its growth reflects Dubai’s and the UAE’s transformation into a global centre for business, trade and finance.

Today, the Group operates in 13 countries and serves more than 25 million active customers, with total assets reaching AED1.38 trillion as of 30th September 2026.

Emirates NBD Group Head Office is the world's most internationally certified corporate headquarters, holding six prestigious international certifications. This distinction places it among the most rigorously accredited banking premises globally.

The renovated headquarters reflects the Group’s commitment to providing a supportive workplace for its employees.

The building also provides the foundation for its Group-wide artificial intelligence strategy, which has seen Emirates NBD rank first in the Middle East and Africa in the Evident AI Index for talent, innovation and leadership. The Group has also become the first bank in the MENA region to deploy OpenAI’s GPT models using infrastructure located within the UAE.

Sustainability is integrated into the building’s daily operations. A building management system optimises energy and water consumption, while solar panels generate renewable energy. Electric vehicle charging stations are also available in the parking facilities.

The building’s interiors reflect the Group’s history and heritage, featuring 19 commissioned artworks exploring themes including water, pearl diving, strength, heritage, legacy, place and landscape.

Emirates NBD’s new banking proposition for UAE Nationals has been designed by Emiratis to bring together tailored savings, financing and wealth management solutions that support citizens and their families at different stages of life.

The proposition includes a new Emirati Debit Card featuring a silver falcon inspired by the UAE’s heritage, alongside the exclusive Tistahal app, which offers a range of benefits including complimentary gym access, rewards and discounts.

Developed in response to customer feedback, the app provides cardholders with everyday benefits while supporting local businesses.

The proposition also includes family savings solutions, priority banking, home and personal financing, and wealth management services, reflecting Emirates NBD’s commitment to meeting the financial needs and aspirations of UAE Nationals.

The Group continues to invest across the UAE in customer experience, digital capabilities and national talent, supporting the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and strengthening Dubai’s position as one of the world’s leading financial centres.