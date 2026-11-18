AJMAN, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority, affirmed that credibility is the cornerstone of media strength and societal resilience in the face of crises and challenges, stressing that building trust requires more than delivering numerous messages. It demands accuracy, transparency, openness with the public about available information and the immediate correction of errors.

His remarks came during the keynote session 'Who Owns the Signal?' at Ajman Media Forum 2026 'The Signal', which opened today in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, with the participation of leading media figures, decision-makers, experts, researchers and representatives of media and technology institutions.

Al Hamed said that the human intellect is a great blessing that requires people to verify and scrutinise information before accepting or sharing it, emphasising that the media's responsibility extends beyond reporting news to protecting the truth and safeguarding public trust in information and its sources.

He noted that the UAE draws inspiration from the approach of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who has established a concept of belonging rooted in responsibility, principled positions and action. His leadership has strengthened society's ability to confront challenges and reinforced confidence in institutions.

Al Hamed praised Ajman's development journey, which combines authenticity with openness to the future, guided by the vision of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and the close follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, strengthening the emirate's contribution to the UAE's comprehensive development.

He explained that the reliability of information is no longer a matter confined to media professionals but has become an everyday concern affecting all segments of society amid the proliferation of messages from unknown sources, fabricated videos and misleading content. This places a responsibility on media institutions to provide accurate information and respond transparently to public questions.

Al Hamed affirmed that rapid developments in the media sector have demonstrated that institutional success is measured not only by the ability to produce content and expand audience reach, but also by the accuracy of information, the speed of its delivery and the reliability of its sources.

He warned that misinformation during crises exploits information gaps or delays, and that a single fabricated image or anonymous message could cause public anxiety and influence decision-making.

He outlined five key pillars for strengthening media responsibility, namely ensuring the timely availability of reliable information, maintaining communication with the public through multiple channels, employing artificial intelligence (AI) to protect the truth, establishing an attractive and stable media environment, and investing in human talent while advancing media professionalism.

Al Hamed stressed the importance of media institutions remaining close to the public, providing clarity on established facts, transparently identifying information still undergoing verification and keeping pace with developments to limit the spread of misleading narratives and strengthen trust in official sources.

He highlighted the need to diversify communication channels to ensure official messages reach the public under all circumstances, including through radio, traditional broadcasting, text messages and digital platforms.

He also emphasised the importance of investing in AI technologies to detect fabricated content and verify its sources while preserving the human role in professional judgement, publication decisions and the protection of privacy and rights.

Al Hamed added that developing the sector requires a clear legislative and professional environment that protects rights, attracts qualified talent and specialised companies, and strengthens opportunities for competition, investment and international partnerships, given that media is a cross-border industry requiring capabilities that can keep pace with global transformations.

He affirmed that investing in people remains essential to the future of media, as algorithms cannot replace human responsibility for verifying information, consulting original sources and providing accurate answers to the public.

He highlighted the importance of training media professionals, developing their digital skills and promoting a culture of accountability.

Al Hamed said the UAE's experience this year had provided a model of integration between public awareness and institutional readiness, with media professionals continuing to fulfil their duties under various circumstances, families verifying the sources of messages before sharing them, young people seeking to identify information sources, and residents relying on official authorities for news updates and reassuring their families and communities.

He stressed that protecting society against rumours is a shared responsibility extending beyond institutions to every individual through awareness and verification before sharing information.

He noted that cohesion between citizens and residents, together with cooperation between institutions and members of society, reflects one of the UAE model's deeply rooted values and demonstrates that national stability is a shared responsibility.

Al Hamed explained that the UAE's media discourse reflects the country's approach of promoting dialogue, pursuing diplomacy and prioritising political solutions by reporting facts accurately and communicating positions responsibly and calmly, away from emotional reactions and escalation.

He underscored the importance of responsible media discourse during periods of tension, given that the impact of words extends beyond the moment of publication to shaping public awareness and safeguarding social relations.

He stressed that standing and respect are earned through wise positions, sound judgement and the ability to assess circumstances and respond objectively.

Al Hamed noted that media readiness in the UAE is supported by an integrated institutional framework encompassing legislative development, the qualification of national talent and stronger cooperation between institutions.

He emphasised that readiness is not a final achievement but a continuously renewed capability to respond to transformations and pursue further development.

He said the next phase requires harnessing AI capabilities to serve the truth and developing tools capable of identifying the original sources of images and content, ensuring corrections reach audiences exposed to misleading information, and advancing verification technologies that account for the Arabic language's distinctive characteristics, contexts and meanings.

Al Hamed called on media institutions, technology companies, universities and research centres to establish partnerships that contribute to developing more accurate and secure verification tools, support journalism and safeguard the public's right to knowledge.

He affirmed that the UAE's experience had reinforced the conviction that media forms an integral part of the responsibility to protect society and that every piece of information issued by an official institution represents a commitment to the public and its trust.

This, he said, requires continued efforts to build a more efficient media ecosystem, better prepared to confront misinformation through evidence, speed and professionalism.

Al Hamed said the future of media would not be determined solely by access to the latest technologies, but by institutions' ability to employ them responsibly, uphold professional standards and continue earning public trust.

He affirmed the UAE's openness to partnerships with entities that respect the truth, value knowledge and safeguard people's right to access information.

He concluded by stressing that the UAE will remain a trusted partner that recognises its responsibilities, fulfils its commitments and can be relied upon at critical moments.

Organised by the Ajman Government Media Office under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Ajman Media Forum 2026 is being held on 18th and 19th November at the Emirates Hospitality Centre in Ajman.

The forum brings together 68 speakers from 17 countries across 23 sessions to discuss the future of media amid the rapid transformations reshaping the sector.

It also features 53 participating entities and partners, including media organisations, local, regional and international government institutions, and exhibitors.

Discussions examine the impact of AI and digital technologies on content creation and the shaping of public opinion, providing a platform for dialogue, the exchange of expertise and experiences, and exploring the future of media.