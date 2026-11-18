ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Dhaher Charter School – Al Ain was crowned champion of the inaugural Early Childhood Cup following a 2-1 victory in the final, concluding competitions organised by Al Ain Football Club in collaboration with the Ministry of Family and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) from 16th to 18th November.

The tournament brought together nearly 200 children aged eight and under, representing eight schools and community clubs across Al Ain, as part of Early Childhood Week 2026.

The three-day event featured 18 matches, with each lasting 30 minutes. Four teams advanced to the semi-finals before the final two competed for the championship title.

Designed to suit children's ages and abilities, the tournament aimed to develop football skills, encourage physical activity, build self-confidence, foster friendships and promote teamwork, while emphasising the importance of participation.

At the closing ceremony, Sulaiman Al Amri, Acting Director of the Special Projects and Partnerships Sector at ECA; Ibrahim Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of the Team Sports Company at Al Ain Football Club; and Malik Al Amri, Senior Community Relations Manager at ADNOC, presented the championship trophy and medals, recognising the efforts of all participating children.

Dr. Hessa Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Special Projects and Partnerships Sector at ECA, affirmed the Authority's commitment, in collaboration with Al Ain Football Club, to providing children with opportunities to enjoy sports, explore their abilities, develop confidence and experience teamwork.

She noted that the tournament encouraged children to try new activities, make friends and create memorable experiences to share with their families.

The Early Childhood Cup forms part of approximately 300 events and experiences delivered by more than 130 partners during Early Childhood Week 2026, held nationwide from 16th to 22nd November under the theme "Every Moment Matters".

Organised by the Ministry of Family in collaboration with ECA, the week highlights the importance of children's early years, with support from Community Builder Partners PureHealth Holding, Emirates Telecommunications Group (Etisalat) and the National Academy for Childhood Development.