ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage ofH.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the Higher Committee of the H.H Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Program, honoured the winners of the programme’s eighth edition in recognition of their outstanding achievements and contributions to excellence, innovation and social responsibility.

The ceremony took place on the second day of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Conference on Community Intelligence Program, organised by the Family Development Foundation (FDF) at Erth Abu Dhabi Hotel under the theme A Cohesive Society Where Everyone Participates.

It celebrated pioneering achievements and initiatives embodying excellence, creativity and generosity, while highlighting the programme’s role in identifying promising talent.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the conference reflects the far-sighted vision of Mother of the Nation to develop people, invest in their talents, unlock their potential and strengthen their sense of responsibility towards their families and communities, founded on the firm belief that nations advance through enlightened minds and the dedicated efforts of their people.

He noted that the UAE’s wise leadership, under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has established a national approach that places investment in people and human capacity development at the forefront of strategic priorities.

People, through their knowledge, skills and values, are the nation’s true wealth and the foundation of its progress and prosperity.

Guided by this principle, the UAE continues to advance its national agenda with confidence and a forward-looking outlook, empowering young people to turn aspirations into achievements, ideas into ventures and potential into a driving force for development, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a nation that nurtures talent, creates opportunities and builds the future to which all aspire.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed added that the inspiring vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak is reflected in her generous patronage and continued support for creative thinkers, constructive initiatives and ambitious projects.

She attaches great importance to promising ideas and to enabling their creators to realise their potential and ambitions through the H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Program, which values ideas, celebrates initiative and creates opportunities for creativity to grow and flourish.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his deepest gratitude and appreciation to Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her continued generosity and benevolence, which open doors of hope, illuminate paths towards ambition and inspire generations to pursue achievement and service.

He commended the dedicated efforts of the Family Development Foundation and the members of the programme’s Higher Committee, whose commitment and sense of national responsibility translate Mother of the Nation’s vision into impactful achievements, meaningful initiatives and opportunities for young people to excel and lead.

Their integrated institutional efforts have helped develop the programme’s pathways, expand its partnerships and strengthen a shared vision, complementary roles and collective action, honing young people’s skills, motivating their ambitions and enhancing their active contribution to national development.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed also thanked the judging panel and programme teams for their dedicated work in delivering a successful eighth edition.

Congratulating the winners and honourees on achievements that demonstrate the value of creativity, generosity and purposeful community initiatives, he emphasised that true achievement is measured by the lasting and far-reaching impact it creates.

Addressing the winners and participants, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed said, “You are makers of hope and partners in building a brighter future for humanity.”

The conference and awards ceremony were attended by Ali Salem Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of FDF, Member of the Programme’s Higher Committee; Major General Sheikh Mohammad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Programme’s Higher Committee; Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director-General of FDF, Member of the Programme’s Higher Committee; and senior officials, leaders, experts, speakers, strategic partners and media representatives. Their participation reflected the conference’s importance as a platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange and partnerships supporting excellence and innovation.

Winners in the Individual Excellence Awards category were Najood bint Waleed Al Hajriya of Oman, for Cultural and Artistic Excellence; Abdullah Al Raisi of Oman, for Media Excellence; Amna Mohammed Saleh Al Kaabi of the UAE, for Best Innovative Idea in Science and Advanced Technology; Aseel Shaqra of Jordan, for Social Responsibility; Fatima Issa Ali of the UAE, for Distinguished Grandmother; Eid Bakhit Al Mazrouei of the UAE, for Distinguished Grandfather; Iman Ibrahim Mohammed of Bahrain, for Al Sanad (Support); and Hamed Al Hamed of the UAE, for Entrepreneurship.

In the Distinguished Projects category, the UAE-based Erth Zayed and Turathi Hawiyati (My Heritage, My Identity) projects both won in the Distinguished Project in Culture and Arts category.

The UAE’s Smart Irrigation project won Distinguished Project in Science and Future Technology, while the UAE’s Homemade Organic Fertiliser project won Distinguished Project in Social Responsibility.

In the Distinguished Families category, the family of Sheikha Al Rashdi of the UAE won Distinguished Family in Supporting People of Determination; the family of Rashid Salem Al Kindi of the UAE won Distinguished Family in Social Responsibility; and the family of Abdullah Yousuf Al Raisi of the UAE won the Extended Family category.

In the Supporting Entities category, Dubai Police Academy, the Fatima Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed Initiative (FBMI) and PureHealth Holding, all from the UAE, won in the Entities Taking the Initiative to Support and Sponsor Community Causes category. The Ata’uk Hayat Dialysis Centre (Your Giving Is Life), also from the UAE, won Best Joint Project in Social Responsibility.

In the Honorary Category, Faraj Ali bin Hamouda Al Dhaheri of the UAE received the Pioneering Figure in Community Support award, in recognition of his contributions to supporting community causes and promoting the values of generosity and responsibility.

The conference’s second day featured two panel discussions, Entrepreneurship and Innovation: The Future of the National Economy and Responsible Influence in Extraordinary Times.

Bringing together entrepreneurs, experts, media professionals and influencers, the sessions highlighted the importance of investing in human capabilities and preparing individuals and institutions to respond to rapid change.

They explored economic development prospects and the responsibility accompanying media and digital influence amid contemporary challenges.

The discussions offered forward-looking perspectives and practical approaches to stronger cross-sector collaboration, using experience and expertise to develop innovative solutions that advance development, strengthen awareness and responsibility, and build a society better equipped to adapt to future needs.

The panel explored the transition towards more diversified and resilient economic models and the role of entrepreneurial initiatives in opening new avenues for growth and strengthening the country’s economic standing.

Drawing on international experiences and national expertise, participants shared practical perspectives on succeeding in today’s business environment, seizing emerging opportunities and strengthening competitiveness amid accelerating economic and technological change.

Mohamed Hilal, Chairman of Mohamed Hilal Group, said genuine entrepreneurial success is measured by a business’s ability to establish a distinctive identity, earn customers’ trust and maintain the quality of its products and services.

Building enduring brands, he noted, requires long-term vision, the courage to make decisions, adaptability and sustained investment in creativity and customer experience, transforming initial success into lasting growth and expansion.

He added that entrepreneurial ventures are vital to creating quality jobs, unlocking young people’s potential and developing their leadership and professional skills. Empowering the next generation begins with giving them trust, responsibility and opportunities to learn from experience and challenges, while fostering initiative and productive work. This prepares them to establish successful ventures and lead growing businesses that contribute to a dynamic national economy.

He praised the Family Development Foundation’s efforts to create an environment that encourages creativity and excellence and strengthens people’s ability to take initiative and generate opportunities.

Its programmes and initiatives, he said, reflect a development vision centred on investing in people and opening broader avenues for future generations to participate, produce and innovate, supporting sustainable economic and social development.

Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said developing a new generation of Emirati enterprises with meaningful economic impact requires a comprehensive support ecosystem combining financing, specialised training and institutional mentorship.

Entrepreneurs need the tools to test the viability of their ideas, develop scalable business models and transform innovations into products and solutions that meet market needs, increasing the contribution of national enterprises to promising economic sectors.

She identified business continuity after launch as a central challenge, stressing the need for growth pathways tailored to each stage of development, connections to supply chains and institutional procurement opportunities, and expanded incubation and acceleration support.

Partnerships between the public and private sectors, she said, open access to new markets and diversified investment sources, helping build national companies capable of generating sustainable economic impact.

Al Nasri expressed her sincere gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her generous patronage of the conference and continued support for initiatives that invest in people’s capabilities and open new horizons for entrepreneurship and excellence.

She said H.H. Sheikha Fatima’s inspiring vision encourages innovation, empowers national talent and strengthens its participation in promising economic sectors.

Al Anoud Al Yafei, Executive Director of the Economic Strategic Oversight Sector, said establishing entrepreneurship and innovation as pillars of economic diversification requires proactive policies that anticipate global shifts and direct investment towards future-oriented sectors.

Priority must also be given to empowering national talent, accelerating advanced technology adoption and strengthening Emirati businesses’ regional and global competitiveness, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading knowledge-economy hub.

She explained that sustainable entrepreneurial growth depends on an effective legislative and regulatory environment, accessible financing, streamlined procedures and broader market access.

She emphasised public-private partnerships and a flexible, investment-friendly economic ecosystem that accelerates the transformation of innovative ideas into productive, value-adding businesses, creates quality opportunities and strengthens the competitiveness and long-term growth of the national economy.

Dhiraj Mukherjee, Co-Founder of Shazam, said transforming innovative ideas into global successes begins with identifying a genuine problem and delivering an exceptional solution.

His experience co-founding Shazam demonstrated the importance of believing in an idea, persevering through challenges and adapting a product to users’ needs, while building teams willing to experiment, learn from failure and turn obstacles into opportunities for progress.

He explained that innovation creates economic value when it becomes a practical, scalable solution. Competing globally requires a deep understanding of markets, intelligent investment in technology and adaptable business models capable of responding to rapid change.

Entrepreneurs, he stressed, should begin by addressing local needs with a global outlook, creating businesses that transcend borders and deliver sustainable economic value.

The second panel, Responsible Influence in Extraordinary Times, examined changes in the media landscape as digital platforms gain influence and content creators play an increasingly important role in shaping public opinion. It considered the ethical and human dimensions of that influence, drawing on varied experiences and perspectives on balancing freedom of expression with responsibility and developing media practices that respond to current circumstances while helping society navigate events with awareness and sound judgement.

Mohammed Qais, television presenter, said the media bears heightened responsibility during extraordinary circumstances to guide public opinion and strengthen community awareness.

By providing reliable content, media outlets can help curb rumours, promote informed and responsible behaviour, support official crisis-management efforts and communicate public-awareness messages clearly, promptly and effectively.

The true measure of media influence, he said, is its ability to build trust, reassure audiences and strengthen their awareness when confronting challenges and emergencies.

He emphasised that credibility, accuracy and adherence to professional and ethical standards are essential to responsible journalism.

Speed must never come at the expense of factual accuracy or public trust. Verifying sources, relying on official information and avoiding sensationalism strengthen the media’s ability to counter disinformation, protect society from the consequences of rumours and cultivate a responsible media culture in which words promote awareness and trustworthy information supports stability and social cohesion.

Nadia Al Zoubi, Jordanian media professional, said countering rumours in unprecedented times requires innovative media tools that go beyond reporting the news to help audiences think critically and distinguish facts from misinformation.

Presenting clear, accessible information through evidence-based, interactive formats can strengthen digital literacy, which she described as the first line of defence against fake news and its effects on social stability.

She explained that media responsibility takes on an even greater humanitarian dimension during crises by highlighting the needs of those most affected, amplifying their voices to relevant authorities, and encouraging volunteering and community solidarity.

Such efforts help direct assistance to those who need it most, reinforce human solidarity and turn media influence into an effective means of protecting vulnerable groups and preserving their dignity.

Al Zoubi thanked the Family Development Foundation for the opportunity to participate in the conference, praising the richness of the discussions, the diversity of expertise and the platform it provided for exchanging experiences and inspiring perspectives while strengthening the media’s role in building awareness.

Talal Al Buhairi, Kuwaiti influencer, praised H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Program for stimulating creativity and nurturing inspiring initiatives.

He said the programme embodies an ambitious vision for fostering generosity and responsibility and enabling individuals to turn ideas into projects with lasting impact, strengthening community participation and giving young people wider opportunities to drive positive change.

He explained that digital platforms have exceptional potential to turn online engagement into meaningful community action. Influencers’ reach and close relationships with their audiences can be harnessed to mobilise humanitarian initiatives, engage young people, encourage volunteering and reinforce cooperation and solidarity during crises. The value of influence, he noted, lies in the participation it generates, and the positive results achieved on the ground.

He added that structured partnerships between influencers and official entities are essential to more effective community responses.

Clear coordination frameworks, defined roles and responsibilities, and joint campaigns using the broad reach of digital platforms can ensure consistent public-awareness messages, direct efforts towards real priorities and transform individual initiatives into organised, sustainable collective action.

Mohammed Al Zamzami, Egyptian influencer, said extraordinary circumstances reveal the true nature of influence, testing content creators’ awareness, responsibility and ability to make sound decisions.

Difficult experiences require influencers to reassess priorities, consider the consequences of their messages and positions, respond to events wisely and calmly, and draw lessons that deepen their maturity and capacity to bring about positive change.

He added that sustaining the impact of digital initiatives requires moving beyond immediate responses towards long-term planning, measurable objectives, documented experiences and rigorous evaluation.

Drawing on successes and challenges to develop replicable, scalable models, he said, helps communities build the experience and practical capabilities needed to respond to future crises effectively and resiliently.