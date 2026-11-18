ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation from the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) praised the UAE's preparations to host the 2026 FEI Endurance World Championship at Butheeb International Endurance Village in Al Khatim from 14th to 20th December.

During a meeting on Tuesday, the delegation reviewed technical and logistical arrangements with officials from the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation (UAEERF), the Higher Organising Committee and Butheeb Village, including race routes, horse arrivals, veterinary facilities and the championship's website.

The delegation also discussed preparations and requirements with representatives of participating national teams.

Dr. Abdullah Ahmed Al Sheikh, a federation Board Member and Chairman of its Endurance Committee, said preparations began following the UAE's successful hosting bid, with coordination among relevant authorities.

He added that FEI officials commended the organisers' efforts following inspections of the venue's facilities.

The meeting was attended by federation officials, representatives of Butheeb Equestrian Village and Academy and Dubai Equestrian Club,