ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has met with Igor Zubov, State Secretary and Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the friendly Russian Federation.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen security and police cooperation and coordination between the UAE and Russia, enhance security efficiency and expand bilateral partnerships, reflecting their shared commitment to community security and stability and addressing emerging security challenges.