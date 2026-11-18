ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, attended the opening of the conference “Agentic AI and Zero Bureaucracy in Government and Security Operations", in the presence of Major General Ahmed Zaal bin Kreshan Al Muhairi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Financial and Administrative Affairs at Dubai Police.

The conference was held on the third and final day of the World Police Summit in Dubai, which brought together international police leaders, experts and specialists.

Organised by the Ministry of Interior through its General Directorate of Relations and Protocol, in partnership with the Cyber Security Council, the National Media Authority, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, the conference featured two sessions on AI governance and its role in simplifying government and security procedures, improving service efficiency and supporting decision-making.

In his address, Al Khaili said the UAE, guided by the forward-looking vision of its leadership, had made significant progress in modernising government operations through innovation, advanced technologies, simplified procedures, reduced administrative requirements, faster transactions and improved services.

He noted that advances in AI offered new opportunities to improve working methods, analyse information, support decision-making and deliver faster, more efficient services.

He added: “At the Ministry of Interior, we see artificial intelligence as a strategic means of advancing security operations, enhancing readiness, and improving the services we provide to the community. However, the success of this transformation depends on using modern technologies responsibly and securely. This requires protecting data, strengthening cybersecurity, ensuring sound governance and transparency, and preserving the human role in decision-making. It also underscores the importance of integrating artificial intelligence with zero bureaucracy to simplify procedures, save time and effort, and improve operational efficiency.”

Al Khaili stressed the importance of exchanging expertise and strengthening cooperation among participating entities, expressing hope that the conference would produce practical solutions to improve government and security operations and achieve its objectives.

The sessions featured Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Alloghani, Executive Director of Government and Protocol Affairs at Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), who discussed the governance of AI agents and ethical considerations surrounding their use in government and security operations.

Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cyber Security Council, addressed threats associated with 5G technology and information warfare in government and security operations, while Dr. Rashid Al Saadi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Labour Market Services Sector at the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation, examined practical applications of AI agents in simplifying procedures and eliminating bureaucracy in government and security services.

Malik Al Madani, Executive Director of Service Quality Monitoring and Community Engagement at the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, highlighted the importance of equipping government and security personnel with the skills needed to use these applications and improve services.

Lt. Colonel Dr. Eng. Meaad Rashid Al Saadi, Chief AI Officer at the Ministry of Interior, discussed the use of AI and data analytics to simplify procedures, improve efficiency and support decision-making across government and security entities. Both sessions were moderated by Major Dr. Hamad Ateeq Al Darmaki, Chairman of the Ministry of Interior Youth Council.