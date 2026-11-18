NEW YORK, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Mohamed Ag Ayoya of Mali as his Special Representative for the Central African Republic and Head of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

He succeeds Valentine Rugwabiza of Rwanda, whom the Secretary-General commended for her outstanding leadership of the mission, which contributed to significant milestones in the country, including national elections, progress in disarmament efforts, advances in the peace process and the consolidation of peace and security gains.

Ag Ayoya brings more than 25 years of experience in peace and security, humanitarian affairs, crisis response and development cooperation, including senior leadership roles across Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean.