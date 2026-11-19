DUBAI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Science, Technology, Arts and Research Summit (STARS), held as part of Dubai Future Week 2026, is offering an interactive experience that transforms 30 peer-reviewed scientific research papers into digital presentations powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

The experience enables visitors to engage in conversations with intelligent virtual characters and explore scientific discoveries in robotics, biotechnology, neuroscience and human creativity.

The four-day experience features 15 interactive stations across four themed halls titled "Body", "Meaning", "Trust" and "Action", with two research projects presented at each station.

The exhibition explores the future relationship between humans and technology and the potential impact of advanced technologies on everyday life.

Visitors can interact directly with scientific research through AI-powered digital characters that answer questions using images, charts and research data, adapting their explanations to different levels of knowledge and interest.

Each research project is presented as a digital artwork accompanied by a 3D-printed sculpture and an intelligent virtual character explaining the study's objectives, findings and potential future applications.

The approach aims to make scientific knowledge more accessible and engaging for the wider public through interactive experiences.

Among the featured research are two projects co-authored by AI pioneer Yann LeCun. One explores how robots can learn to manipulate objects by watching videos of people performing different tasks, while the other examines how robotic systems can learn new tasks from a single visual example.

The exhibition also showcases research into wearable robotic fingers designed to assist people who have difficulty grasping objects, alongside studies exploring human-robot collaboration in everyday tasks, including handling products in commercial environments.

In the field of human creativity, a study titled "Better Stories, More Alike" examines the impact of generative AI on creative writing.

The research explores how AI tools can improve the quality of stories produced by individuals while potentially reducing the diversity of ideas and content generated through their use.

Other projects examine people's relationships with assistive robots, particularly how older adults perceive them as practical tools, caregivers or means of surveillance, and the factors influencing trust in technology and its acceptance in daily life.

The exhibition also features a study co-authored by robotics researchers Hiroshi Ishiguro and Paolo Dario on public acceptance of cyber-virtual characters in the service sector.

Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) is contributing a study co-authored by researchers Tarek Taha and Rajkumar Muthusamy exploring human-robot collaboration.

The summit also provides researchers with an opportunity to submit projects for its next edition through a QR code carrying the message "Your Research Belongs Here", aiming to expand participation and strengthen connections between researchers and creative professionals.

The experience forms part of the wider STARS programme, organised in Dubai for the first time, which combines scientific research, digital artworks and immersive experiences.

The programme also hosts the annual open meeting of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's (MIT) Senseable City Lab.

Organised by DFF at Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future, Dubai Future Week 2026 brings together more than 10,000 participants, including experts, innovators, investors, policymakers and specialists from around the world, to explore scientific and technological developments shaping the future of key sectors.