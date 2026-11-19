DUBAI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) and Emirates NBD have announced a strategic partnership to develop future talent, accelerate innovation and strengthen national capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI).

Announced during Dubai Future Week 2026, the partnership reflects Emirates NBD's commitment to building future-ready capabilities across its operations and supporting the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and Dubai's annual plan to accelerate the adoption and application of artificial intelligence.

The agreement was signed by Saeed Al Falasi, Director of the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, part of Dubai Future Foundation, and May AlMansoori, Head of Group Emiratisation at Emirates NBD.

Under the partnership, DFF and Emirates NBD will collaborate on a series of high-impact initiatives centred on three key programs: One Million Prompters, Dubai Future Academy and The Knowledge Society (TKS) Dubai.

The collaboration aims to strengthen the private sector's role in developing a sustainable pipeline of national talent, advancing generative AI and prompt engineering skills, embedding strategic foresight into organisational practices, and empowering the next generation of innovators to address pressing economic and technological challenges.

Through the One Million Prompters initiative, Emirates NBD will promote AI literacy across its organisation and the wider community, with a focus on prompt engineering skills, practical generative AI applications and joint hackathons addressing real-world challenges in financial services.

In collaboration with Dubai Future Academy, the bank will help develop executive foresight programs, scenario-planning initiatives and emerging technology curricula, equipping leaders with the strategic knowledge and tools needed to navigate rapid technological change.

Through The Knowledge Society (TKS) Dubai, Emirates NBD will provide young innovators aged 13 to 17 with direct access to senior banking and technology mentors, opportunities to work on real-world projects in experimental environments, and hands-on experience in advanced fields, including AI and emerging technologies.

Eman Abdulrazzaq, Group Chief Operating Officer and Group Chief Human Resources Officer at Emirates NBD, said, “We are pleased to partner with Dubai Future Foundation across the three flagship initiatives to advance practical AI literacy, shape a more resilient, future-ready society, and actively nurture next-generation talent. Building a future-ready financial institution starts with investing in people and empowering them to convert technological disruption into real-world value. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to driving the UAE’s knowledge economy, while solidifying our position as one of the region’s most advanced financial institutions in AI maturity.”

Emirates NBD was recently ranked the most AI-mature bank in the Middle East and Africa by the Evident AI Index, an independent assessment covering 65 indicators across four pillars: Talent, Innovation, Leadership and Transparency.