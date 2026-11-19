DUBAI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- More than 50 researchers, urban designers and technology specialists explored innovative solutions for developing more sustainable and climate-resilient cities during the Science, Technology, Arts and Research Summit (STARS), hosted by Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) as part of Dubai Future Week 2026.

Discussions focused on harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) to support Dubai's plan to plant 1.5 million trees over the next five years, alongside developing urban environments that are more responsive to climate change and residents' needs.

The second day of the summit, held at Emirates Towers, featured the annual Open Lab meeting of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's (MIT) Senseable City Lab, hosted in Dubai for the first time.

Researchers and experts examined four main themes: sensing, mobility, social connection and climate adaptation.

Discussions highlighted the use of AI and advanced climate mapping technologies to identify the most suitable locations for tree planting in Dubai, helping reduce temperatures and improve quality of life in urban areas.

Experts identified areas surrounding Dubai Metro stations and major pedestrian routes as priority locations for planting trees, given their potential to provide shade, enhance thermal comfort for public transport users and encourage walking during warmer months.

Researchers from Amsterdam, Dubai, Rio de Janeiro and Seoul presented experiences and solutions employing data analysis, predictive modelling and smart sensing technologies to monitor environmental challenges, improve urban planning and develop cities better equipped to adapt to residents' needs.

The sessions examined how AI can help identify urban heat islands and develop effective cooling strategies, alongside improving water resource management and strengthening preparedness for climate-related risks and extreme weather events, including wildfires.

Participants also explored the use of environmental sensors, digital models and generative AI to analyse environmental conditions and translate data into practical solutions supporting public safety, well-being and quality of life.

In the field of sustainable mobility, experts discussed the concept of "exposure-aware movement", which examines how temperatures, shade availability and pedestrian conditions influence people's choice of travel routes.

The approach seeks to support the development of transport networks and urban environments that prioritise human comfort and encourage sustainable mobility.

The discussions emphasised the importance of moving beyond conventional urban planning towards data-driven models that incorporate advanced technologies and place human needs and quality of life at the centre of city design and infrastructure development.

The summit forms part of DFF's efforts to strengthen cooperation among researchers and international scientific institutions, explore technological and AI applications in addressing urban and climate challenges, and support the development of future cities.