ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates strongly denounced the escalatory and hostile approach by the Somali government toward the UAE, which reflects irresponsible positions that undermine bilateral relations and weaken the foundations of cooperation between the two countries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed that decisions affecting relations between countries should be guided by shared interests and should remain free of political considerations and internal conflicts.

The Ministry expressed regret over the Somali government’s attempts to bring its internal power struggles into bilateral relations in a manner which could adversely affect the interests of the two brotherly peoples.

The Ministry noted that the UAE had previously closed its embassy in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, and withdrawn its diplomatic staff in January 2026, citing hostile practices by the Somali government toward the UAE’s embassy and policies, including its decisions to cancel bilateral agreements concluded between the two countries.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the UAE’s deep appreciation for the brotherly Somali people and its pride in the bonds that unite the two peoples, particularly with the Somali community residing in the UAE and Somali visitors.

The UAE remains committed to preserving and strengthening these ties and shared interests.