DUBAI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Chief Artificial Intelligence Officers (CAIOs) from Dubai government entities examined how governments can strengthen their readiness to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) applications securely and responsibly during a roundtable organised by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI) on the opening day of Dubai Future Week 2026.

Organised by Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) from 18th to 21st November at Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future, Dubai Future Week brings together experts, decision-makers and innovators to explore the transformations shaping humanity and the future of key sectors.

Held under the title ‘Security Readiness with Chief AI Officers’, the roundtable focused on assessing AI use cases from a security perspective and evaluating their readiness for implementation, supporting the secure, reliable and responsible adoption of advanced technologies across government operations.

Featuring Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government as keynote speaker, the closed-door session brought together Chief AI Officers from Dubai government entities. Discussions focused on evaluating the security readiness of selected AI use cases and strengthening the knowledge and expertise of leaders responsible for advancing AI adoption across government.

These efforts align with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which places technology and innovation at the heart of government development.

They also reflect the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, to accelerate AI adoption, enhance government efficiency and improve quality of life.

Security readiness is becoming increasingly important as government entities expand their use of AI and develop applications tailored to their operational needs. Moving from pilot projects to everyday deployment requires careful assessment of potential risks and the suitability of AI solutions for government environments.

Moreover, the roundtable adopted a practical, application-focused approach, enabling Chief AI Officers to examine a specific AI use case from a security readiness perspective and assess its suitability for progression to the implementation phase.

Chief AI Officers play a central role in helping government entities transition towards operating models that maximise the benefits of advanced technologies. Their responsibilities include identifying opportunities, assessing emerging applications and facilitating the exchange of expertise and knowledge across government, in line with the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031.

The roundtable took place at The Policy Room, one of Dubai Future Week's main concepts dedicated to closed-door policy discussions shaping the future of regulation, learning and foresight, including security readiness for AI applications.

The Policy Room sessions are organised in collaboration with Dubai Future Foundation, UNESCO, the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI), Sandbox Dubai, the Global Futures Society (GFS), the IP Hub and DFF Legal.

Held under the theme ‘For the Human of the Future’, Dubai Future Week brings together leading experts, inventors, innovators, investors, policymakers, entrepreneurs and specialists from around the world.

Its program features keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, challenges and competitions, startup pitches, exhibitions, immersive future experiences and offstage activations.