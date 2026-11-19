DUBAI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) to enhance cooperation in attracting multinational companies to establish research and development (R&D) operations in Dubai.

The agreement also aims to support companies operating in the emirate in expanding their R&D and innovation activities and investments.

The signing of the MoU took place during Dubai Future Week 2026, held at Emirate Towers and the Museum of the Future under the theme “For the Human of the Future” until 21st November.

The partnership aims to reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for corporate investment in research and development, enhance investment opportunities, increase the number of R&D centres and laboratories, and expand related innovation activities by attracting new investment and supporting the growth of existing operations in the emirate.

It will also provide integrated support services to companies seeking to establish and expand R&D centres in Dubai and benefit from the emirate’s competitive advantages.

Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, said, “Investment in research, development and innovation is a key pillar in building a diversified and sustainable economy, enhancing Dubai’s ability to lead global transformations, and driving growth across strategic sectors. We are committed to expanding cooperation with our partners to develop an integrated business environment that stimulates high-value investment and strengthens integration between the business community and the innovation ecosystem. This will contribute to enhancing corporate competitiveness, accelerating the development of advanced technologies, and consolidating Dubai’s position as a global hub for business, investment and innovation.”

Khalifa Al Qama, Chief of Research, Development and Innovation at Dubai Future Foundation, said, “This partnership aims to create an integrated environment that enables international and local companies to develop, test and deploy new technologies and solutions from Dubai. Our collaboration with Dubai Chambers will strengthen connections between businesses, talent, expertise and opportunities across the emirate, while attracting more high-value research and development activities. This will further reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for developing future innovations.”

Under the MoU, Dubai Chambers and Dubai Future Foundation will collaborate to promote Dubai’s research, and innovation ecosystem globally and raise awareness of the programmes and incentives available in the emirate.

These efforts will help attract multinational companies to establish new R&D centres and expand their operations in Dubai, leveraging Dubai International Chamber’s network of international representative offices to engage target companies and explore opportunities for collaboration.

The partnership will also explore ways to further develop the emirate’s research, development and innovation ecosystem, including funding mechanisms and regulatory frameworks, as well as the exchange of technical expertise and knowledge.

Dubai Chambers plays a pivotal role in supporting the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy by 2033 and consolidate its position among the world’s top three economic cities.

The agenda focuses on enhancing the competitiveness of the business environment, attracting global companies and investments, supporting the international expansion of local companies, and accelerating the growth of Dubai’s digital economy.