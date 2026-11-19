ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, visited the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) 2026, which is being held under his patronage at ADNEC Marina Hall until 22nd November 2026, under the theme ‘Life on and Beyond the Water’.

This year’s edition is the largest in the boat show’s history, attracting record participation from the UAE, the GCC region and international markets.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan toured the exhibition, visiting the stands of participating organisations and companies, where he viewed the latest innovations, technologies and marine equipment, as well as services across the sector.

He was also briefed on the activities and attractions taking place alongside the exhibition, including showcases and experiences that provide visitors with the opportunity to discover the latest products, services and trends in the boating and marine industries.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, “The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show celebrates our rich maritime heritage and reflects our commitment to preserving it and passing it on to future generations, guided by the vision of our wise leadership and the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The extensive participation from the UAE, the GCC region and around the world reflects the significant progress achieved by the boatbuilding industry and its supporting sectors. We commend ADNEC Group for its efforts in organising this event and strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional hub for the boatbuilding industry and marine activities.”

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed added, “The eighth edition of the show provides a platform that brings together our deep-rooted maritime heritage with future opportunities for development. It enables the exchange of expertise and the showcasing of solutions and innovations that contribute to advancing the marine sector today and in the future. It also highlights the importance of continuing to invest in national talent and empowering future generations to contribute to the development of the boatbuilding industry and marine activities, while maintaining the strong connection to the UAE’s maritime heritage and identity.”

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said, “The success of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show would not have been possible without the guidance and continued support of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the support of our wise leadership and its commitment to developing the marine sector. This edition continues to strengthen the boat show’s role in enriching marine life, supporting and advancing national industries, and enhancing their competitiveness at both regional and global levels.”

ADNEC Group, a Modon company, is organising the eighth and largest edition of the boat show, bringing together 1,210 exhibitors and brands from 57 countries across an area of more than 96,000 square metres, with 168 boats on display at ADNEC Marina.

The boat show features a diverse programme that includes a Charter Show, Sea Trials, Navigation Hub, Fishing Zone and Knowledge Box, alongside new sectors including the Boaters Market, Lifestyle & Wellness zone, Outdoor Living Zone and Innovation Zone.

As the UAE marks 2026 as the Year of Family, the boat show has expanded its family-focused programme to include a treasure hunt and activities in the Kids’ Zone.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed was accompanied during the visit by Sheikh Hazza bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region; Essa Hamad Bu Shehab, Advisor to the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; and Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, alongside several officials.