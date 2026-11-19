DUBAI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, offered a glimpse into Dubai in 2040 during a session titled ‘Dubai: The City That Never Sleeps’, held on the second day of Dubai Future Week 2026, held by Dubai Future Foundation under the theme “For the Human of the Future”.

bin Ghalita outlined Dubai Municipality’s vision for a future-ready city built on proactive planning, uninterrupted services and the use of technology and innovation to enhance quality of life for residents and visitors.

He explained that this vision is underpinned by an integrated operational ecosystem, with teams working around the clock to maintain the city's readiness and ensure continuity of services.

From engineers overseeing water networks and infrastructure to teams managing systems and monitoring operations, their work behind the scenes ensures that public facilities and essential services are ready for residents and visitors each day.

Marwan bin Ghalita explained, “A well-maintained beach, a clean park or a road ready for use may seem ordinary, but each of these results from the continuous efforts of teams working behind the scenes, putting people's needs and comfort first. This coordinated approach, together with the readiness of public facilities and the use of technology, is a key foundation of future cities.”

Bin Ghalita highlighted Dubai Municipality’s role in developing future-ready urban systems, emphasising the importance of anticipating challenges, monitoring indicators and analysing emerging trends to identify solutions before problems arise. This proactive approach, he noted, enhances service efficiency and strengthens the city's readiness for the future.

He also stressed that the innovations showcased at Dubai Future Week demonstrate the need to rethink how services are designed and delivered. Rather than relying on traditional solutions developed for previous generations, future services must respond to the evolving needs, expectations and lifestyles of younger generations.

The session brought Dubai's future to life through an interactive simulation of a 24-hour day in 2040, presented by six young professionals from Dubai Municipality.

Through six scenes spanning the night, morning and evening, the simulation explored different aspects of life in the city, including hospitality, peace of mind and the use of digital twins.

The scenes illustrated how municipal services, public facilities and everyday experiences could evolve, exploring themes that extend beyond technology to encompass generosity, hospitality, aspirations, reassurance and the lasting impact individuals can make.

Together, they presented a vision of a city where innovation makes daily life simpler, more comfortable and more meaningful, while strengthening people's connection to their surroundings.

The session reinforced the principle that people are not merely recipients of municipal services but active partners in shaping the future of their city.

It also highlighted the importance of engaging young people in developing the ideas and solutions that will define Dubai's future, recognising their role as the generation that will experience these transformations and help bring them to life.

Dubai Future Week 2026 features a comprehensive program of keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, debates, challenges and competitions, startup pitches, exhibitions, immersive future experiences, closed-door meetings and offstage activations.

Activities take place across eight main concepts: The Big Stage, The Prototype Floor, The Pitch, The Policy Room, The Challenge, Offstage, 500 Future Minds and The District.