UAE Team ADQ announces lineup and special edition jersey for Tour de France Femmes

ABU DHABI, 11th August, 2024 (WAM) – UAE Team ADQ has unveiled its lineup for the Tour de France Femmes, scheduled to take place from August 12 to August 18. The team will compete in this prestigious race with a strong roster, including Sofia Bertizzolo, Mikayla Harvey, Lizzie Holden, Karolina Kumi...