UAE Youth are nation's sustainable wealth, says Al Neyadi on International Youth Day

ABU DHABI, 11th August, 2024 (WAM) – Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, said that the UAE, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, views youth as a sustainable wealth that should be developed and empowered with future skills and invest in th...