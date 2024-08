361 million riders used Dubai's public transport, shared mobility, and taxis in H1 2024 as daily ridership hits 1.98m

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that the number of users of public transport and shared mobility means in Dubai—including Metro, Tram, public buses, marine transport, Taxis, e-hail vehicles, smart rental vehicles, and on-demand buses—reached about 361.2 million in the first half ...