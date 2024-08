UAE Team Emirates' Hirschi takes major win at Clasica San Sebastian

Marc Hirschi took his fourth victory of the season at the Clasica San Sebastian in Spain today.The 25 year old Swiss outsprinted former World Champion Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quickstep) in a two-up dash to the line ahead of Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto Dstny).Pavel Sivakov made a brave solo move with -40k...