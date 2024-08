Awqaf Dubai records highest-ever occupancy rate of 99.6% for its properties during H1 2024

Properties of the Endowments and Minors’ Trust Foundation (Awqaf Dubai) achieved their highest-ever occupancy rate of 99.6 percent during the first half of 2024. The numbers are even more impressive given that the Foundation added 1,887 new units to its portfolio over the past five years.By the end o...