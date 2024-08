E7 Group reports H1 2024 net profit growth of 93%; EBITDA up 4%

E7 Group PJSC (“E7” or “the Group”), a provider of commercial printing, security printing and solutions, sustainable packaging, and distribution services (ADX: E7), today announced its results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024.Ahmed Al Shamsi, Chairman of E7 Group, said: “E7 Group deliver...