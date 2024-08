Emirates' Rulers condole with Kuwaiti Emir on death of Salem Al Ali

Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent separate condolence messages to His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the death of Sheikh Salem Al Ali Al Salem Al Mubarak Al Sabah.The messages were sent by Their Highnesses the Rulers,...