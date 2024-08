Yalla Group’s H1 revenue grows 4.7% to AED 587.3 million

Yalla Group Limited (Yalla Group), the largest Middle East and North Africa (MENA)-based online social networking and gaming company, today announced its financial results for Q2 2024, logging over AED587.3 million (US$159.9 million) in revenue, a 4.7 percent increase year-on-year (YoY).Yalla Group's...