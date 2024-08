UAE national banks provided AED49.5 billion in credit facilities to private sector in 5 months, up 4.5%

Credit facilities provided by the UAE national banks to the private sector reached AED49.5 billion during the first five months of 2024, raising the cumulative total to AED1.182 trillion at the end of May, up from AED1.132 trillion at the end of December 2023, reflecting a growth of 4.5 percent, according t...