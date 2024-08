Middle East sees surge with 14 IPOs raising $2.64 billion, led by UAE, Saudi Arabia

The IPO market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region remained resilient during the second quarter of this year, with 14 IPOs registering total proceeds of US$2.64 billion, up 45.3 percent compared to the same period last year.According to the Ernst & Young report on IPO activity in the ...