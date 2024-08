Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi forms Sharjah Camel Racing Club BoD, SIMSC's BoD

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, issued Administrative Resolution No. (18) of 2024 regarding the formation of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club (SIMSC), on Tuesday, 13th Aug...